Cavs Rookie Already Earning Trust, Viewed as an 'Important Part' of the Team

It started with his dominance at the NBA Summer League, and the rookie has carried that momentum into the regular season.

After sitting out the Cavs’ first two games of the season, Thomas has provided a major spark off the bench for Cleveland in the last two games. On Monday, his 16 points in 19 minutes played a major role in the Cavs’ comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime. Then, Thursday night, he followed that debut up with 10 points, four rebounds, and an assist in Cleveland’s win over the Washington Wizards. He was a team-high plus-11.

Meeleek Thomas was in all three of the Cavs top-3 best 5-man lineups.



He also led the Cavs in plus-minus at +11 for the game. pic.twitter.com/3FubQJ9uLX — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 29, 2026

A Spark

Against the T’Wolves earlier in the week, Thomas’ debut provided a much-needed spark that led to a big-time comeback win for the Cavs. Two nights later, Cleveland needed the same thing.

And Thomas’ energy was felt throughout the team, as his teammates tried to match it, which led to yet another comeback win.

Jarrett Allen on the shift in tonight's game:



"Just when Meleek came in -- he brought the energy again."



Why he can do that in just his second game:



"He wants it. He wants to win. He wants to come out here and make an impact to win games."



(h/t @SerenaWinters) pic.twitter.com/co3z52d5Wz — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 29, 2026

“Just tried to match Meleek’s energy,” Jarrett Allen said after the game. “He was bringing energy, and I couldn’t let the rookie go out there and show us all up, so I had to catch up to him. He wants it. He wants to win. He wants to come out here and make an impact to win games."

Evan Mobley seemed to back that up, while also discussing Thomas’ potential in the league.

Evan Mobley on Meleek Thomas:



“He’s gonna be a great player in this league. He comes in and gives effort and energy every time and we just ride that wave.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8mdZv48uK — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) October 29, 2026

“He’s gonna be a great player in this league,” Mobley said. “He comes in and gives effort and energy every time, and we just ride that wave.”

That Guy

Two games into his career, Thomas has not only already earned the trust of his head coach, but Kenny Atkinson believes he could really help the Cavs in his first NBA season and beyond.

“We found a guy. We found a guy that can really help us. … We're gonna trust him more. You're gonna see it more. Wait until he gets more comfortable in the league. He’s going to be an important part of this [team].”

Meleek creates this opportunity and creates this bucket.



Fun to watch Meleek's activity always on 💯 pic.twitter.com/LQix5RyhR2 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 28, 2026

Through two appearances, Thomas has made 10-of-17 shots, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, to go along with six rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 39 minutes.

A Second-Round Steal

Granted, Thomas is only two games into his NBA career, and plenty can change, but it seems clear that he’s much better than the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft this past June.

A lot of people said it at the time, and even more made it known during the NBA Summer League, but those opinions might turn into factual statements sooner rather than later, given what Thomas has already shown with the Cavs.

He’s a spark off the bench, and the 6-5, 185-pounder has already proven to be a vital part of the Cavs’ backcourt and bench, a role that will only expand considering how the season has started for the rookie.