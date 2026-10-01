Ernest Udeh Jr. is about to go where no Cavalier has gone before. The undrafted rookie, signed to a two-way deal and looking to impress in year one, is changing his jersey number.

There have been multiple Cavs over the years to wear jersey numbers that have not been worn by anybody else. Not the ones that are retired, but so many others. Baron Davis was the only 85. Louis Amundson rocked 89. Omri Casspi was the only wearer of the #36 jersey in franchise history.

And now, Udeh Jr. is going to be doing the same thing as he turns in his old #39 uniform. Perhaps, new number, new me type of vibe?

Switching to 88

Every player comes into the NBA with the same goal. Make a name for themself and have an impact on the game. Coming out of Miami (FL) last season, Ernest Udeh Jr. was a promising player. He was not a dominant big man, but one who could clean the glass and protect the rim. Somebody that knew how to throw down the momentum-changing dunks. He proved himself in the Summer League, too. 2.8 blocks per night.

Udeh is not going to be wearing 39 in Cleveland anymore. He is switching to 88, making him the fourth player in franchise history to rock a number in the 80’s. Mentioned above were Baron Davis and Louis Amundson, with Jose Calderon choosing 81 as the only to pick a number in the 80-89 range.

Looking at the depth chart of the Cavs frontcourt, there is a path to minutes for Udeh by the time the season comes to its end. For now, they have Khalifa Diop and Thomas Bryant off the bench, though their two-way big guy could well get himself out there. They may feel his rim protecting presence is better than that of his counterparts.

The beauty of the two-way deal is that a player can have 50 active games during the season. A conversion happening would then make them playoff eligible, though the rookie would be unlikely to get much opportunity at that specific juncture. But hey, it’s a long season. And Udeh can absolutely get out there.

Making The Difference

Ernest Udeh Jr. is far from the first player to decide to change their jersey number before debuting. It’s been happening across the league. Being the first to wear a uniform on a team pretty much gives you the chance to be the one future guys follow. Neemias Queta is also rocking 88 in Boston, so it’s not exactly an unfamiliar jersey league-wide.

Look for the former Miami Hurricane to make an impact in preseason, which starts a week from today. He’s got potential, and perhaps some of those #88 jerseys will even be worn in the stands.

The Cavs have a real chance to compete for a championship, and it will involve players 1-18 (two-ways included).