Even with the season just a few days away now, NBA teams are still making moves to finalize things. The rosters are being cut down and new players are being signed, both for the purpose of being in the big-league roster and the G-League.

The Cavs are no exception here, as they actually just made a move last night. Let’s get into it, as a familiar face inked an Exhibit-10 Deal.

Welcome Back, Tre’von Spillers

After spending the Summer League with the Cavs in Vegas, Tre’Von Spillers is now back with the team on an Exhibit-10 deal, per his management. Of course, this is not going to get him any playing time with Cleveland at the NBA level. This is about rounding out the Charge and making sure everything is set there.

He is from the first player to be signed (with the expectation of being waived) over the past few weeks, joining the likes of Jaxson Robinson, Noam Yaacov, Kadary Richmond, and Curtis Jones. The G-League squad is going to look solid in the coming season, and it’s going to be comprised of a mix of returners, Summer Leaguers, and Exhibit-10 players.

Spillers, a 6 '7 forward, gives the same height and length as Rashaun Agee, while also being just a little bit younger and a post player. He spent the past two seasons at Wake Forest, and is going to be turning 25 in February. His athleticism could help him get onto the floor in the G-League, perhaps.

Let’s break down his game just a bit more.

What Cleveland Is Getting In Spillers

After playing a couple of years of JUCO ball, Tre’Von Spillers was able to get himself the opportunity to go to a standard school. He spent one campaign with App. State, before two with the aforementioned Wake Forest squad. Statistically, he was actually best where he first started.

With the Mountaineers, Spillers averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per contest. He did so while making 60% of his shots, primarily playing on the interior. During his two seasons with Wake Forest the averages were 11 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.1% from the floor.

An undersized big man for the NBA game, Spillers is not much of a floor spacer, taking just one triple per game over his two campaigns with the Demon Deacons. If he wants to make it at the next level, he’ll probably have to expand his game to include more threes.

Next Steps

Tre'Von Spillers will likely be waived. He’ll join the Charge. He should get some playing time. From there, we’ll see what the organization thinks. He got a foot in the door. The question now is how he proceeds.