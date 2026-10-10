2 Under the Radar Players Worth Keeping An Eye on In Cavs Second Preseason Game

As the Cavs prepare to take on the Magic on Sunday in their second preseason game, there are a lot of players worth monitoring. It’s not just the starters and projected rotation guys that should be followed. It’s the players competing for spots in the league, and trying to make it big.

Like all the other teams in the association, the roster is filled with some guys that may be unknowns. Who might be trying to land in the NBA for the season ahead.

Let’s talk about two under the radar Cavaliers that you should be keeping your eyes on when they play Orlando.

Curtis Jones

Under contract just for training camp with the organization, Curtis Jones still has a long way to go to make it in the association. A player with his shooting prowess will never have to wait long to play ball somewhere, but whether he’s on a team’s opening night roster remains another topic.

What he brings to the table is a G-League guy that averaged 11 attempts a game from distance in 2025-26. Having played with the Denver Nuggets and been with their organization, he was able to glean experience from some of the most clutch players in the entire NBA. With all of that said, he should be able to log a few minutes in this next contest after being a DNP-CD against Boston.

It won’t be an extremely long stint on the floor, but Jones can prove to the other teams that he can surely get things done. Curious to see how his shot equates to the NBA game after he only made 10 appearances in the association in 2025-26.

Rashaun Agee

It isn’t likely that he makes the team, and it doesn’t help his case that he will be turning 26 in November. Rashaun Agee started college in 2019, and did not finish until this past year. His game doesn’t look NBA-ready right now, which is tough for a player getting his first crack at this stage.

Agee is a big 6’7 forward who had a body built perfectly for college ball. He could bang down low, throw down some jams, and even occasionally be a small-ball big man. That certainly is not the case here, as we saw him moving rather slowly in the first preseason game. His strength is certainly an advantage for him, so that’s something he should be leaning on.

He didn’t hit many threes at the college level, certainly disadvantageous for a player at his size. Nonetheless, he did let them go in the last contest, and that was important to see he was at least putting in the work.

He will have a chance to try and get more minutes, so he’s got to try to make the most of it. Agee may well be a starter for the Charge this year.Time will tell if the Summer League Cavalier & E-10 signee can thrive.

How to Watch Sunday’s Game

The Cavs battle the Magic at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday. It can be viewed on DAZN for locals in OH, and YouTube TV/NBA League Pass for everybody else.