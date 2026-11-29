Norchad Omier gave the Cleveland Charge yet another example of how many ways he can influence a game, even as a last-second shot denied them a victory.

Omier finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in Cleveland’s 102-100 loss to the Iowa Wolves. He shot 9-for-12 from the field, combining efficient interior scoring with passing and defensive activity.

Iowa’s Johnson made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining to decide the game. But Omier’s performance offered encouraging evidence of the skills he can continue developing within the Cavaliers’ organization.

His scoring began near the basket and remained concentrated there.

Omier scored 10 first-quarter points, finishing a dunk off a Curtis Jones pass, converting a driving layup after a steal and adding six points through the G League’s two-point free throws.

He did not need a perimeter shooting breakthrough to remain productive. His only 3-point attempt missed, while his ability to finish inside and draw fouls supplied dependable offense.

Omier scored on cuts, drives and a reverse layup, providing different targets for Cleveland’s guards. He also converted through contact in both the third and fourth quarters.

That variety matters for a player whose NBA opportunities are likely to depend on complementing established creators, be it as a rebounder or a play-finisher. Finding space, presenting a passing target and finishing efficiently can make a limited offensive role valuable.

His passing added another dimension.

Omier’s five assists produced baskets near the rim. He found Noam Yaacov for a first-quarter cutting layup, set up Khalifa Diop inside and later connected with Jones on another cut.

In the third quarter, he assisted on a Martinez basket that became a three-point play and tied the game at 80.

Those possessions showed an ability to contribute beyond finishing the opportunities teammates created for him. When defenders shifted toward Omier, he found ways to help another player score.

Norchad Omier was a quality finisher against Iowa pic.twitter.com/37csXh4xAh — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 29, 2026

His most influential stretch came early in the fourth quarter.

With Cleveland trailing 82-80, Omier blocked a Bernard layup attempt, secured a defensive rebound on the ensuing possession and assisted on a Jones basket that tied the game.

He followed with a steal and a running layup to put Cleveland ahead. Another driving finish through contact, followed by the free throw, helped the Charge build an 89-82 advantage.

The sequence brought together his most useful qualities: defensive disruption, rebounding (!), passing and finishing.

All nine of Omier’s rebounds came on the defensive glass. While offensive rebounding (18.4% offensive rebounding rate) has been a notable part of his contributions with the Cavaliers, this performance demonstrated his ability to help complete stops, too.

There were mistakes. Omier committed two turnovers, both on lost-ball possessions, and missed a third-quarter free throw after scoring through contact.

The Charge also struggled to maintain their fourth-quarter advantage, leaving the outcome unsettled until the final seconds. Jones’ late scoring briefly put Cleveland ahead 100-99 before Iowa delivered the winner.

The result was disappointing, but Omier supplied a productive individual performance without relying on a large perimeter workload.

For Cleveland, the developmental value was in the combination. Omier finished efficiently, recognized teammates moving toward the basket and created opportunities through his defense.

Those are skills that can support a larger role if he continues to execute them consistently. Against Iowa, he put each on display. If anything, the Cavs two-way signee is making his case for a standard deal.