Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell Signs Historic Shoe Deal with Adidas

A little basketball history was made this morning by the Cavs starting SG. Superstar Donovan Mitchell re-upped on with Adidas for another sneaker deal, making a little history along the way.

His signature shoes have been lining shelves from his early days in the association, often a popular choice for hoopers everywhere. (This writer has admittedly also played in a couple of different pairs of Spida sneakers.)

Just what is so historic about Mitchell’s latest deal? Let’s discuss.

One of Just Seven To Do This

The biggest part here is that with the latest deal with Adidas, Donovan Mitchell will have had 10 different signature shoes with the company. This is a feat accomplished by just six others with any brands, putting him in very elite company. From all the unique colorways and models, there has been no shortage of creativity from the team putting the sneakers out there.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has signed a new multiyear contract extension with Adidas – a deal that will take him through a 10th signature shoe with the same brand, becoming the seventh active NBA player to accomplish the feat.



It will also deliver Adidas' further… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2026

The financial terms were not released on the deal, but Mitchell likely got a nice bump in pay to continue to have his sneakers part of Adidas. With just how impressive the Cleveland guard’s production has been in recent years, it’s no surprise to continue to see the shoe sell so well.

There is no official stat for this, but one would have to guess that the Cavs have the best backcourt in the league as it relates to shoe sales. James Harden’s sneaker has been selling well as he continues to release new versions of his own as Mitchell continues to climb the rank on his own.

Just as dominant on the floor, but winning in the marketing game too. How about those Cavaliers!

Giving Back To Charity

Not only will the deal mark Donovan Mitchell becoming the seventh NBA player with 10+ signature shoes, but there will be funds going back to where Mitchell spent his school years. Adidas is going to deliver resources to the guard’s high school, Greenwich Country Day.

They will be providing students from underserved communities with access to educational resources. The fact that it will benefit so many others is huge. Mitchell already paid for a renovation of the gym at his alma mater, now renamed the Donovan Mitchell Athletic Center.

He has made sure to give back at every turn, really making the most of what he’s been able to accomplish in the association. It’s something that speaks volumes to the kind of person that he is.

Ready to Win On The Floor

As he prepares for year five in Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell is looking to take things even farther. After a trip to the ECF last year, the eyes are on making it to the Finals in a now-revamped conference.

The Cavs have a starting five good enough to make things happen. Powered by Mitchell, we’ll see just how far the team will in fact take it.

Perhaps the new signature shoe will provide some extra good luck to the squad.