It’s hard to keep count of the number of emerging stars on this year’s Cavs team. Each and every week it seems somebody new is coming out of the woodwork.

It started with Mario Hezonja, making an immediate impact off the bench in his return to the association. Then came rookie Meleek Thomas, showing out in his first game, then getting better as time went by. Norchad Omier, over the last couple of games, has been making his own imprint on success.

But how about Tyrese Proctor? From a fringe rotation player as a rookie to a shining star in year two? What happens when the team gets rid of Keon Ellis, Dean Wade, Max Strus, and Dennis Schröder, and injuries happen to Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson? Opportunities arise, that’s what.

And #24 has arrived.

A Shocking Feat

If somebody told you before the season that Tyrese Proctor would receive Eastern Conference Player of the Week votes in the first month of the season, what would the reaction be? Cackling? Falling out of your chair? Dismissing it? Boy oh boy, is this article going to surprise.

This past week, that was the case. Giannis Antetokounmpo actually won the award, but Proctor had his name up in lights. Jalen Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns. Cade Cunningham. Jayson Tatum. TYRESE PROCTOR. Fits right in, doesn’t it?

Other nominees...



West: Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard (POR), Luka Dončić (LAL), Darius Garland (LAC), Jamal Murray (DEN) and Alperen Sengun (HOU)



East: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Cade Cunningham (DET), Davion Mitchell (MIA), Tyrese Proctor (CLE), Jayson Tatum… https://t.co/Fbba4NI5pA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 16, 2026

Proctor put up a triple-double in Saturday’s win while the entire starting lineup was sidelined. He had 22 points on 7-9 shooting against the Miami Heat the night before. He had 15 points in the key victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, making for a week to remember.

Tyrese Proctor 24 PTS (10-19 FG, 4-13 3P), 11 REB, 10 AST, 1 TO, +10 in 34 minutes vs. Mavs



This tape is actually insane. pic.twitter.com/BHvelf5Okx — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 15, 2026

And the crazy part of it all might be that he’s just getting started. Because every time he is in the starting five, he plays big-time ball and seems to be able to handle himself on both ends. He added 17 more points against the Bulls on Monday.

Another SOLID performance from Tyrese Proctor!!



17pts, 3reb, 2ast, 2stl, 1blk in a win over the Bulls#NBAHighlights pic.twitter.com/FXaGLuumsO — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) November 17, 2026

It seemed Meleek Thomas was going to be that guy, but now it’s going to be the pair of youngsters starring next to one another. Cleveland is in great hands.

Trying To Keep Things Rolling

Amidst the best stretch of basketball he’s played since high school, staying grounded is the most important thing for Tyrese Proctor. He very clearly knows his role and what he has to do for the club. That is priority number one. Not playing outside of himself.

His role is going to continue to grow, along with his leash. Hard to say that with how much he is already contributing, but seeing this when they are at full strength is a whole different story.

Nobody knew just how deep this year’s club would be, but Proctor’s emergence has everybody rethinking the ceiling.

THE CAVS’ DEPTH STEPPED UP LAST NIGHT IN THEIR WIN VS. DALLAS!



Tyrese Proctor: 24 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST, 4 3PM

Mario Hezonja: 22 PTS, 7 REB

Meleek Thomas: 20 PTS, 3 3PM

Thomas Bryant: 19 PTS, 11 REB

Jaylon Tyson: 18 PTS, 3 3PM pic.twitter.com/hVEpKWlADT — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

Today, it’s a vote for Eastern Conference POTW. Tomorrow? Could be anything. Sky’s the limit.