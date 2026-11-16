Cavs Young Guard Pair Providing Sensational Spark Amidst Team’s Identity Crisis

There is a three-step plan for any basketball player to make it big in the NBA. The first, of course, is to get onto a roster. The second is to play your way onto the floor. The final step is to put in 110%, so that when the opportunity comes, you can take full advantage.

Two Cavs players right now, both second-round picks, have found their way into the rotation early this season, both starring in their own way. This is, of course, about Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas.

As a number of the stars on the team have struggled to identify their main role, the two young guns have been taking massive strides forward, and have perhaps given the team a future direction to look at.

An Incredible Emergence

Nicknames will soon be coming out for Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor. The energy they have been providing is very reminiscent of what Darius Garland and Collin Sexton used to in Cleveland. They went with the “SexLand” moniker, which made its rounds and eventually caught on. It was even posted by fellow teammate at the time, Larry Nance Jr.

Sexland is now surrounded by trees — Larry Nance (@Larrydn22) January 13, 2021

Proctor is the bigger surprise of the two. A second-round pick out of Duke after three seasons, he has proven to be a player who brings a lot of hoop knowledge. This past summer, he trained with Patty Mills and spent time with the Australian National Team. Putting up 20-point triple-doubles is certainly stunning, as he’s wowed at every turn. And it seems he just gets better and more comfortable as this season goes on.

Tyrese Proctor was hoopin' en route to his FIRST CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🔥



Behind-the-back dime.

Deep triple to end the 1H.



He put up 24 PTS, 11 REB and 10 AST, becoming the youngest Cavalier (22y) with a triple-double since Darius Garland on 1/12/22! pic.twitter.com/5ONGVfjfzP — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

As for Thomas, a second-rounder out of Arkansas, he’s been showing out from the very day he was drafted. He had an underrated year as a Razorback, so it seems, serving as Darius Acuff’s backup. He averaged 16-4-2, making 44% of shots, 42% of threes, and 85% of foul shots. And yet, he fell to #33, where Cleveland had traded back to.

He was All-Summer-League First Team, serving as the only non-lottery pick named to it. Then he shined in the preseason. The regular-season debut came around game number three, and he started getting buckets immediately. Both Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell talked about how he raised their energy that day.

It isn’t surprising to see these two playing well, but the exact level they have been playing at has far surpassed the preseason expectations.

Looking Ahead For These Two

The play of the guards has been critical, as James Harden has suffered through a career-worst start. Donovan Mitchell has been a bit more up and down. All of last offseason’s player movement had seemingly left the team with far less depth than in previous seasons. That’s clearly not the case anymore.

Meleek Thomas already had it rolling; now he has a running mate in Tyrese Proctor. The Arkansas product was compared by Richard Jefferson to Jordan Clarkson, but he seems to bring an ability similar to that of a young Tyrese Maxey.

Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas 18 PTS (7-12 FG, 4-6 3P), 3 AST, 3 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 0 TO off the bench vs. Hornets



How did he fall to the second round?? pic.twitter.com/UrcJOaZsSW — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 10, 2026

As for Proctor, his extra time as a Blue Devil seemed to prepare him for the tasks ahead. These two are thriving next to one another, and Cavs fans should be excited for what the future holds.

Back in action against Chicago tonight.