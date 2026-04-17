Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Rotation: What’s Changing vs Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to begin the 2025-26 NBA Playoffs, with the Toronto Raptors as their first-round matchup.

A battle between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds with the makings of an exciting series; Cleveland will have its work cut out to test its durability and will to win.

In order to succeed in their first-round series, the Cavaliers will need their best lineup on the court as much as feasible. Minutes matter, but so does staying ahead of a stingy Raptors team.

If Cleveland hopes to jump ahead of Toronto in Game 1, they’ll need to ensure their starting lineup and rotation are as refined as possible.

Here are a few important rotational aspects the Cavaliers should focus on—and potential changes they may need to make against the Raptors.

What’s Changing Against Toronto

It’s no secret that Cleveland boasts one of the NBA’s biggest lineups in terms of player size—especially with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley anchoring the frontcourt.

Mobley could be a key factor in Cleveland’s playoff run and will need to play some of his best basketball in this series. Jarrett Allen has no trouble doing that, but switching to a bigger starting lineup overall would give the Cavaliers the edge over Toronto.

Having Dean Wade in the starting lineup should be heavily considered. While he hasn’t put up the numbers you’d like from a starter, his size and defensive ability make him a key asset for Cleveland.

As of Friday, he’ll be a game-time decision, but if he’s good to go, he’ll be leaned on for a larger role.

If Wade isn’t able to play, Cleveland’s down a few other potential rotational players who are also game-time decisions. Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, Thomas Bryant, and Sam Merrill could be at risk of missing Saturday’s game.

In the event that none of those players suit up for Game 1, Cleveland will be forced to include the recently returning Max Strus in the starting lineup—which could be a plus from an offensive standpoint.

Cavaliers Bench Minutes May Take a Hit

With all the players at risk of missing Game 1, head coach Kenny Atkinson may be forced to rely on his starters to carry the bulk of the minutes.

Having a star-studded lineup of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley all playing 30+ minutes would work, but it still puts them at risk for the long series ahead.

Cleveland will still have at least its top seven or eight players available, which could mean increased minutes for players like Jaylon Tyson, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and Craig Porter Jr.

Who Cleveland Can Count On

Tomlin has been a nice addition to Cleveland’s rotation this season, and his size and versatility as a forward make him an intriguing piece of this Cavaliers lineup. It may be a smart idea to focus on matchup-based substitutions to mirror Toronto’s lineup.

The Raptors also boast an aggressive, big lineup, so the Cavaliers cannot fall victim to Toronto’s bigs bullying their smaller guards in the paint.

Even though the narrative has been that James Harden disappears in the playoffs, he’ll be expected to put those storylines to rest with his offensive playmaking.

This may be the best lineup Cleveland has entered the playoffs within recent seasons. Even though their bench may be a concern in Game 1, this team is tough and gritty—and that shouldn’t be a problem going forward.

The Cavaliers hold the advantage playing at home to start the first round, with the expectation that fans will pack Rocket Arena for their early-afternoon showdown. Tipoff against Toronto is currently set for 1:00 p.m.