Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

After coming up short of expectations with a disappointing loss to the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be in for a busy offseason trying to restructure the team.

When Cleveland made the trade for Donovan Mitchell a few years ago, they essentially committed to contending with limited draft assets until 2028. The only way Cleveland can keep contending is through free agency, and more realistically, through trades.

While the Cavs don’t have much draft capital or cap space to move, they do have some players who could find value in the trade market, and could very well be on their way this offseason.

1. Dean Wade

One of the most realistic moves the Cavs could make this offseason would be sending Dean Wade out in a sign-and-swap to try and gain some draft capital back to the team.

Wade has been a loyal member of the team over the past few seasons, but floated around some trade rumors near the deadline. Several contending teams were interested in bringing him in to prove some 3-and-D.

Wade had an interesting postseason to say the least. His defense was on full display against the Toronto Raptors, locking up star Brandon Ingram. He never managed to get his scoring going though, struggling to create any kind of offense.

After that, he became a liability. He struggled on both defense and offense and slowly lost minutes to Max Strus. He’ll still find value as a depth piece to a contender, but this could be a move to get Cleveland back into good draft position.

2. Evan Mobley

This would be the biggest move Cleveland could make this offseason. Mobley is one of the most talented young players in the league, but it feels like he has plateaued in Cleveland. There is just no clear sign of development, and it’s getting hard to wait for him.

There are several contenders who would love to get their hands on the former DPOY. He’s able to give you 15-20 points and 10 rebounds consistently, while possessing some playmaking abilities.

Cleveland could move him out for a win now type player. He’s been rumored in trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo and has recently been talked about with the Oklahoma City Thunder for some of their young stars.

Cleveland can’t afford to keep paying four all-star caliber players, and Mobley would be the easiest to move while still returning a large haul of talent.

3. Max Strus

If Cleveland couldn’t move Wade this offseason, then Strus is the next most logical choice.

After missing a large chunk of the year with an injury, Strus showed he still had plenty left in the tank during the postseason. He was Cleveland’s top player off the bench, provided a whole lot of energy and made some terrific defensive plays. By the end of the postseason, he was the starting small forward.

Now he’ll be in line to become the starting small forward for the season, but Cleveland could choose to instead bring in a certain legend for his final season. Strus could just go back to the bench, but finding a new home may be more beneficial.

While it’s too late for Strus to ever blossom into a star, he’s still a terrific role player who has had plenty of playoff success. There are plenty of contenders who would love to add that to their rosters, and would like be willing to swamp some assets to get the deal done.