After going over the lesser-worn numbers in franchise history, it is finally time to get around to a legendary number in Cleveland.

The number 25 will never be worn again after it was retired by the team after one Cavs legend.

Five other players wore the jersey before the guy who got it retired. It was not a number associated with greatness before Mark Price wore it. Teddy Furlow, Dave Robisch, Darren Tillis, and Ron Anderson wore it.

First, we got to talk about the first guy to wear it.

Gary Brokaw - 1977

Brokaw was the first player in the team’s history to wear the number. He played four years of NBA basketball at least, with one season in Cleveland. Drafted in 1974, he was drafted by the Bucks before he moved to the Cavs and then finished his career with the Buffalo Braves.

The shooting guard averaged 7.2 points in 36 games for the team.

Mark Price - 1987-1995

Now, onto one of the first team legends of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Drafted by the Dallas Mavericks before ending up in Cleveland before his rookie season, Price played nearly a decade of Cavs ball in his short career.

He and Brad Daugherty were the dynamic duo in the 80s and 90s. The Oklahoma point guard is in the top 10 in multiple team records. He was most notably a premier passer and playmaker. He averaged 7.2 assists in his nine seasons and has the highest free throw percentage in team history with over 90%.

Price sits 5th all-time in scoring with 9,543 points and 5th in three pointers made with 802. He played 582 games and 18,127 minutes. Also sits top 10 in field goals made, free throws made, and is second in overall assists and steals for the team.

His number was retired by Cleveland in 1999.

Cleveland also has a franchise record 25 rebounds in a game. Which has happened twice.

March 4th, 1972 - Rick Roberson Does it First

In 1972 against the Houston Rockets, Rick Roberson snagged 25 rebounds in a loss. It was the most he has ever had in a game and was the original record for the team.

January 2nd, 2014 - Anderson Varejao Ties It

Wild Thing is a beloved Cavalier and was one of the more notable players during the years LeBron was in Miami. On January 2nd, he tied Roberson’s record in an 87-81 overtime win against the Orlando Magic.

25-0 Run in 2026 Second Round

In Game 4 against the Pistons, Cleveland was struggling in the first half. Donovan Mitchell had just four points. Coming out of the half, they needed to make a lot happen to be able to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.

Donovan Mitchell went on to score 19 of the teams 25 points as they went on a 25-0 run and won the game 112-103.

25 will always be remembered in Cleveland, but tomorrow more than twenty players put on the 24 jersey.