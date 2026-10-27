Donovan Mitchell Fired Up After Cavs Rookie's Breakout Performance

Meleek Thomas did not get on the floor during the Cavs first two games of the season, and boy were they missing what he can bring. Team PXP announcer John Michael said on the broadcast that he ran into the guard’s mom in the elevator an hour before tip, and she was extremely giddy.

Watching the game last night, every single fan of the team probably shared the same feeling. From the very first minute the rookie touched the court, he was locked in on the moment and ready to play.

His veteran teammate, Donovan Mitchell, spoke glowingly about Thomas both in his post-game interview, and in his presser. Let’s get right into that.

Donovan Mitchell On Meleek Thomas: “He Was The Spark”

Donovan Mitchell had a fantastic game in his own right. He knocked in numerous big shots throughout the night, and started to find his groove. He also had big-time words for Meleek Thomas and his incredible debut.

“It's very rare to ride the coattails of a rookie going into a half. We didn't have energy; we were playing the wrong way, weren't doing the right things, and for him to be the spark in his first game of the year, that's not normal...he made some mistakes, but they were aggressive mistakes...he made the most out of his moment...I told him the best part about this game wasn't even the 16 points; it was his energy. Credit to him for staying ready and continuously asking questions to make sure he's in the right spot.”

Donovan Mitchell Postgame After Win vs Timberwolves:



"[0:00, Meleek Thomas Debut] It's very rare to ride the coattails of a rookie going into a half. We didn't have energy; we were playing the wrong way, weren't doing the right things, and for him to be the spark in his first… pic.twitter.com/G3Orcp767g — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) October 27, 2026

Not only was Thomas knocking down threes from all over the floor, but it was his defense. His energy is exactly as Mitchell says, getting to the right spots, and making LaMelo Ball’s job very difficult out there.

When the team selected him #34 out of Arkansas, it was already known he would be a difference-maker. Thomas’ college coach John Calipari weighed in on the game online after, also stating just how impressed he was. But also not shocked at all.

So proud of Meleek Thomas. He did not play for two games but was prepared for when his number was called!! Cleveland won in overtime and Meleek scored 16 points in an overtime win and went 4 of 5 from the three point line!



Two days ago my comment to him was to continue to… — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) October 27, 2026

Meleek Thomas Has Arrived

There’s another fantastic quote from Donovan Mitchell about Meleek Thomas that is worth a share. Talking about his defense, here’s what #45 had to say:

“His attention to detail defensively, I think, was the biggest thing. Offensively, he makes shots. He's a killer. That doesn't surprise me, but the fact that he is trying and willing to learn. He texts me all the time saying, 'What about this clip, why did you do this, should I have done this'. This morning, he was working on shows like what Rookie is working on shows...he's working on trying to impact the ball defensively...I think we've definitely got lucky with him.”

Most notable is that his attention to detail was seen. And for the best player on a team to say “they got lucky to land” a player like this, speaks incredible volumes.

Mitchell and Thomas are going to have some marvelous minutes together all season long it would appear.