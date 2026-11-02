Everything to Know About the Cavaliers and Thunder Matchup Tonight

Tonight starts a tough run of opponents for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they look to prove to the NBA and themselves that they are contenders.

First up is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have not had the best start to the season. Despite that start, Cleveland can not take them lightly.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The biggest story for the Thunder is that they are without six of their players and four of them are starters or key bench players.

Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Chet Holmgren are all out tonight and the foreseeable future. OKC is going to likely struggle without that help, leaving just Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Along with the Cavs, the Thunder are also 4-2 but have lost in back-to-back games to the Mavericks and Rockets.

SGA is alone at the top of the team averaging 26 points per game but has not had the best shooting season so far. The lack of Holmgren and Williams in his front court has made his ability to get to the basket a lot more difficult.

In their absences, Ajay Mitchell and former Cavalier Isaiah Hartenstein have stepped up in their roles. Hartenstein is a top rebounding big in the NBA and will be the main threat to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley tonight.

Jared McCain and Aday Mara off the bench could also come in and have some big nights if left by the defense.

This Thunder team has fallen off drastically offensively. They sit 29th in scoring in the NBA averaging just over 100 points a game. OKC is playing SGA basketball and shutting him down is borderline impossible, but his 20 points a game streak did recently come to an end which means he can be slowed down.

Where to catch the Thunder at Cavs game?

Channel: NBCSN/Peacock and DAZN

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Thunder at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -4.5

O/U: 229.5

Best Bet: Jarrett Allen 20+ points. +600

Cavaliers 113, Thunder 108: Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley proved in the Bucks matchup why the Cavs didn’t move on from them in the offseason. It is very likely tonight could be the same kind of game.

Without premier defenders like Chet and J-Dub, getting to the basket becomes a lot easier. The only thing to worry about is that OKC still has a top five defense despite the poor offense right now.

The best thing to do for the win is staying calm under pressure and playing that ball inside when they can.

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