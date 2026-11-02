Three Keys to Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, for the second time in three years, are playing two meetings in a short amount of time. During 2024-25, there were two January meetings in the span of just nine days. These are matchups that are exciting to keep an eye on, with plenty of sensational play.

From the Cavs perspective, there are three things they’ll have to do if they want to get a victory. Just because the opposition is short-handed, does not mean that this is going to be a walkover. Depth makes it tough.

Without further ado, the keys to victory.

1) Don’t Let Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Go Nuclear

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not been as dominant as season’s past, but that does not mean he can be taken lightly. Whoever starts the game on him for the Cavs is going to have to absolutely lock in. The field-goal percentage is down from 55% to 46%. A lot of that could be explained by the team having less options around him, three starters being out.

He has scored fewer than 27 points in four of six games. This, coming after four consecutive seasons of averaging at least 30 a night. Now, he’s still been very good. 26-5-3 a night. But, the assists have been cut in half, so not great. Just good by his standards.

Cleveland has to make him uncomfortable, and make the other guys beat the Thunder.

2) Assert Themselves On The Interior

Aday Mara has had a very strong start to his rookie season. He blocked four shots in the loss to the Rockets, proving to be a major defender. Isaiah Hartenstein has also continued to thrive on the boards. But aside from those two, they are lacking a bit of size.

Kenrich Williams is the team’s power forward now, so Evan Mobley is going to be finding himself with a serious height advantage, This has to be a major part of the team’s gameplan. Find the seven-footer being guarded by an undersized wing. Playing from the inside out could also help them to open up the three-point game a bit more.

Jarrett Allen, coming off his best game of the year, should also get plenty of looks. It could also be a very favorable night for Mario Hezonja, who has contributed off the glass in a major way.

Size advantage would normally favor the Thunder, but not this time.

3) Poise Under Pressure

The injuries for the Thunder does not mean they won’t be playing aggressive basketball. Ajay Mitchell is an emerging star, and Jared McCain has already shown what he can do in the league. There is always a player on OKC ready to get on the floor and deliver.

This is an important challenge for James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. The starting back court has been up-and-down in 2026-27, and will have to prove to be able to make plays. They will need assists from The Beard, along with a couple of threes here and there. He’s 35% from distance so far.

Mitchell only had to shoot it seven times against the Bucks, and was a team-high +31. His shot-selection and efficiency generally go hand-in-hand with victories. It is on the two of them to keep the poise up. He should feel comfortable letting it fly, but should make sure to only catch the dimes intended for him. And then, ensuring it’s the best possible attempt.

Getting it to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen throughout the game will keep things more open, and allow for the best possible flow of offense. The pressure will come from the defense, and they just have to stay at their own pace and not get sped up. They’ve proven capable in the past and will have to handle it.