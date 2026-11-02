Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen Are Doing Something That Should Terrify the Eastern Conference

Every year it feels like both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen get overlooked by all the fans out there as a duo. It is very understandable as they have to play along side to prolific players in their own right in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

This season though, they have really turned it up a notch and that should scare the entire eastern conference.

The Cavs last contest against the Milwaukee Bucks showed exactly what that is: them both being the focal point of the offense.

They combined for 52 points while shooting a crazy efficient 23-32 from the floor as well. They took over the game and overpowered the Bucks and if that continues, the eastern conference is in a lot of trouble.

Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen last night vs. Bucks:



52 PTS

16 REB

7 AST

23/32 FG



THE NBA’S BEST BIG MAN DUO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TU7dbsQsnZ — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) November 1, 2026

They also impacted the game in other categories than just scoring which is exactly what the Cavs are looking for.

Allen grabbed 11 huge rebounds and was an astounding plus 24 in the plus-minus department. Mobley on the other hand got it done from outside the arc, going 3-5 from deep showing that his jump shot is to be respected at all times.

Another crazy stat that shows how good the Cavs are when the bigs become a focal point: they have won 73 percent of the games that Allen specifically has scored 20 or more points. It just proves how valuable the two guys down low truly are for this team.

Oct 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) and center Kel'el Ware (9) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that game against the Bucks, both Mobley and Allen had a season-high in shot attempts. The stats just continue to show how impactful they are when they are the two guys with the most touches.

If Mobley and Allen continue with this rhythm they have found, the entire east should be worried about what the Cavs can do going forward.

They both have also really controlled the rebounding game, which is something the Cavs struggled with last season and in the preseason this year. Allen hasn't grabbed less than seven rebounds in a game this season; while Mobley has grabbed ten or more rebounds in three of their four wins.

Again it all goes back to both of them dominating the game on both sides of the ball.

JARRETT ALLEN + EVAN MOBLEY = ALLEY-OOP pic.twitter.com/l9pfHJYRtc — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) November 1, 2026

It has felt at times that Kenny Atkinson has really turned away from both of them later in the game and that has led to some costly mistakes. The Bucks game most certainly proved what can happen when they both get touches.

Health will be a concern going forward for both of them. Mobley played in 65 games last year while Allen only appeared in 56. If they both stay on the court and continue this high level of play, they will feel unstoppable.

Oct 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks a basket in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavs have gotten off to a good start this season, now it is time for them to ride the momentum they built with the two big fellas down low and look to leave the eastern conference in the rearview mirror.