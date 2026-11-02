Cleveland Cavaliers Could Have a Major Advantage Against the Thunder for One Big Reason

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in anything but freefall right now. Like the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have begun their season with a 4-2 record.

But unfortunately for them, three of their five projected starters have all faced different ailments.

And as these teams prepare to meet twice in a three-day span, there will be some missing players. Let’s talk about the advantage that Cleveland may have with the issues plaguing this OKC squad in the early portion of the season.

The Height Advantage Shifts Back In Cleveland’s Favor

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw the Cleveland Cavaliers blueprint a few seasons ago, and decided to try it for themselves. And it didn’t take very long to win a title. Isaiah Hartenstein joined in free agency in 2024-25, and paired with Chet Holmgren, helped play a key part in a championship over the Indiana Pacers.

But as OKC prepares for this one, Chet Holmgren isn’t available. He’s going to be missing 8-10 weeks, and that leaves a significant hole in the frontcourt. Hartenstein is still at the center position, but with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both out there, the advantage is going to be on the other side.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

Those two guys had their best game together against Milwaukee on Saturday, and taking that momentum in will be a big deal. Shoutout to rookie Aday Mara who is off to a hot start, but they can’t really put Hartenstein at PF. The defensive scheme is going to be quite different.

The height is with Cleveland and that is not going to be up for debate.

A Couple of Key Wings Will Be On The Sideline

Not only is Chet Holmgren out, but three other very important pieces are on the sideline. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still leading the way and getting his buckets, but the supporting cast is quite different.

Cason Wallace has a torn labrum and is not going to be back any time soon. Late in the regular season or early in the postseason is the earliest he will be able to get back. And for Jalen Williams, who was hurt throughout 2025-26, he fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle last week. He had to be stretchered off.

Alex Caruso has been dealing with some ankle issues and the sprain will keep him off the floor against the Cavs.

All of this provides the edge to the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will not have to see three all-world, physical defenders. More shots, more opportunities and scoring chances. The freedom of movement will be there, unlike in past seasons.

After losing both games to them in 2025-26, it could be a very different story this time through.

Ready To Roll

Look for Jarrett Allen to be the featured player up front. For Evan Mobley to stay aggressive. And if he is healthy, Peyton Watson (listed as questionable as of Sunday night), could also show up in a big way. Some Donovan Mitchell highlights could be made.

Limiting turnovers and sharing the sugar will be the key recipes for Cleveland to get to 5-2 at home.