Everything to Know About the Cavaliers Trip to Atlanta Tonight

A winning streak has formed for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now tonight in the first back-to-back of the season, the team will look to extend it to 4 in a row.

Last night it was all Evan Mobley. He ended the night with 24 points on 5 of 6 shooting from three. He is now shooting the ball better from beyond the arc, than he is inside of it.

Tonight, the team plays in just their second game away from home when they make the trip to Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks

Down in Atlanta, things are slowly coming together for them after they traded away Trae Young. Jalen Johnson has done a great job of leading this team since then. Last year he had the best season of his career averaging 22.5 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

He had 13 triple doubles last season but has yet to record one this year.

This season so far has not been the best for Johnson. Atlanta is currently sitting at a 2-3 record and have lost three in a row as they were battered by Miami 129-117 yesterday.

Despite his scoring not going as well as it was last season, his playmaking and overall play has improved. He now leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists. Right there with him is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year Nickeil Alexander-Walker who is averaging 19.6 points as well.

Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder has the team at a top five offense and first in assists with a low turnover ratio amongst the league.

One of the team's weaknesses however is rebounding. They are in the bottom 10 in the NBA so that could be an easy advantage for Cleveland to take coming off of a game where they outrebounded the Wizards by 20.

Where to catch the Cavs at Hawks game?

Channel: DAZN and NBA TV

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cavaliers at Hawks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Atlanta -1.5

O/U: 238.5

Best Bet: Mobley over 3+ 3pt FG’s +520

Cavaliers 117, Hawks 110: Cleveland has only had close games this season, realistically this goes the same way. Over the last few seasons, Atlanta and Cleveland have had many close contests.

Donovan Mitchell took a backseat in the game last night, so tonight you should expect him to bring a lot more to the game alongside an emerging three point contest champion in Evan Mobley.

Meleek Thomas will be battling it out with another rookie in his class Kingston Flemings who was drafted 8th overall. There is a good chance you see him going directly against him off the bench as he continues to show he was underrated in his class.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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