Two Marquee Matchups To Monitor  in Cavs vs Wizards

It seems now that there are just no nights off in the association. The major lead over the 76ers evaporated. The same thing happened against Brooklyn. And then the team had to battle the upstart Timberwolves, who are hoping this is the season they finally make it to the NBA Finals. Stars are found on every roster, so “rest” days will be taken at the team's own risk.

As they prepare to battle another fantastic squad, they’ll have to bring it. Even though the Atlanta Hawks wait at home for a battle on the tail end of Cleveland’s first back-to-back of the campaign.

There are two marquee matchups to highlight in this showdown the Wizards. So, let’s go right ahead and do that.

Trae Young vs. Donovan Mitchell

A lot was made of the major extension Trae Young signed with the Wizards this summer, but he has spent the first four games getting back to his old self. After a down year littered with injuries, he’s come back averaging 22 points and 11 assists per game through four. Prior to the Charlotte game where he got one free throw, he was averaging nearly 12 attempts per contest.

The Trae Young and Anthony Davis connection is a sight to see. pic.twitter.com/5S2Pirlogf — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 27, 2026

Donovan Mitchell does not have to go bar-for-bar with Young, but the Cavs will need him to deliver. He was extremely clutch the last time out, and he will continue to be his team’s featured guard. He likely will not open the game guarding #3, but will probably have to at times throughout the contest.

Each of these guards probably believes they can cook the other one in straight-up matchups. They would actually probably be correct. Young is very good both off the bounce and from way outside. We know about Mitchell’s signature step-through windmill move to the floater. There is no chance that is being stopped by a smaller defender.

Look for both of these guys to be getting after it out there, and bringing it for every second that they are on the floor.

Evan Mobley vs. Anthony Davis

A matchup that will also feature the two guarding each other; this one is must-see TV. Just ask Charles Barkley for his two words on it. Evan Mobley was delivering with some big-time three-point shooting in the Cavs' last game. He helped them stay afloat and then give them the lead when they needed it most.

Evan Mobley making four threes last night cannot be overstated.



On a day where he struggled making FT's, and air-balled a 4-footer, he buried FOUR threes. One inside 2 mins left, and another in OT.



His confidence was a major part of this win — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 27, 2026

As for Anthony Davis, health is the ultimate X-factor. He only made 29 appearances for the Mavericks after being acquired for Luka Doncic. He did not play after the deadline trade to the Wizards a season ago. And now finally available, he has averaged 23 points and nine rebounds so far in D.C. He has gone two games without a block, but to be fair, he does have a 7”0 in Alex Sarr next to him now.

One thing to note about Davis is that he went 3-6 from 3PT against Charlotte. Both he and Mobley can put on a show from deep. These are two Defensive Players of the Year we’re talking about. They’ll be at one another, and both will probably come up with some highlight-reel plays.

This is going to be an exciting one to track.

And So…

The Cavs look to keep it rolling. To get Meleek Thomas some more looks. To win another. 7:00 PM ET at Rocket Arena tonight.