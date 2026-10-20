NBA 2K is always an interesting way to take a small glimpse into how a season may go.

This time around, 2K27 has made some bold predictions for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, especially for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How Did the Cleveland Cavaliers Do?

In the regular season, NBA 2K was not the kindest to the Cavaliers, as for the most part, they finished in the middle of the Eastern Conference postseason picture.

Here is how often they finished at each spot in the standings.

1st: 2

2nd: 1

3rd: 7

4th: 6

5th: 16

6th: 15

7th: 16

8th: 11

9th: 10

10th: 6

11th: 3

12th: 3

13th: 2

14th: 2

15th: 0

In the playoffs, NBA 2K gave the Cavaliers a little bit of love, with Cleveland advancing to the NBA Finals four times out of 100, only winning once against Oklahoma City. The Cavs made the Eastern Conference Finals eight other times.

So in total, NBA 2K believes Cleveland has a 12 percent chance of making it back to where they did last season.

All NBA Award Winners

Most Valuable Player

Oct 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) sets up for a shot in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland could have a couple of horses in the MVP race if they can finish at the top of the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, if both can perform and impact winning like in 2024-25, definitely deserve to be in those conversations.

76 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

21 - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat

1 - Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

1 - Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Rookie of the Year

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland isn't in the position to worry to much about this award. But their second round gem Meleek Thomas could open some eyes throughout the league. If he can solidify a rotation spot and give the Cavs a scoring punch off the bench, he could maybe sneak onto an All-Rookie team.

60 - Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

25 - Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

11 - Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

4 - AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

NBA Champions (Finals winners - team - Finals appearances)

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) pose with the Larry O'Brien and Finals MVP trophies, respectively, during the championship trophy ceremony after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

32 - New York Knicks - 50

22 - Minnesota Timberwolves - 32

10 - San Antonio Spurs - 30

10 - Orlando Magic - 18

7 - Detroit Pistons - 16

6 - Portland Trail Blazers - 12

5 - Oklahoma City Thunder - 15

2 - Dallas Mavericks - 6

2 - Denver Nuggets - 2

1 - Toronto Raptors - 8

1 - Boston Celtics - 4

1 - Los Angeles Lakers - 3

1 - Cleveland Cavaliers - 3

0 - Chicago Bulls - 1

Sixth Man of the Year

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) looks to the crowd against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland's two candidates for Sixth Man would most likely be Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill. But their numbers won't be high enough to seriously get consideration for this, barring a major statistical leap from Tyson.

32 - Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

19 - Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

18 - Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

6 - Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

4 - Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

4 - Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

3 - Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

2 - Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

2 - Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

2 - TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

2 - Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

2 - Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets

1 - Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

1 - Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

1 - Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

1 - Jordan Goodwin, Phoenix Suns

Defensive Player of the Year

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) dribbles defended by San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, should be determined to get back to that level this season. Even though Victor Wembanyama is the clear favorite, Mobley's individual goals should be to get back to All-NBA and All-Defense. If the Cavs have an elite defense, maybe Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson get some love on those All-Defensive ballots.

96 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

4 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Most Improved Player

Oct 16, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland is hoping for improvement from their wings, particularly Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson. If Watson can become a lethal piece offensively, along with his versatility on defense, he should fit into those MIP conversations.

38 - Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

21 - Kel’el Ware, Milwaukee Bucks

8 - Jared McCain, Oklahoma City Thunder

7 - Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

5 - Ja’Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors

3 - Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

3 - Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

3 - Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

2 - Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

2 - Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns

1 - Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

1 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

1 - Ron Holland II, Detroit Pistons

1 - Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons

1 - Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

1 - Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

1 - Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers

1 - Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets

Coach of the Year

Oct 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Head Coach Mitch Johnson observes the second half of play against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Kenny Atkinson took home Coach of the Year in 2025, I would not expect him to be in these conversations, even if Cleveland finished at the top of the Eastern Conference.

23 - Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

22 - J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

19 - Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves

13 - Mike Brown, New York Knicks

12 - Sean Sweeney, Orlando Magic

5 - Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

3 - Micah Nori, Portland Trail Blazers

2 - Dusty May, Dallas Mavericks

1 - David Adelman, Denver Nuggets