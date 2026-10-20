What Does NBA 2K27 Expect From the Cavaliers in 2026-27?
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NBA 2K is always an interesting way to take a small glimpse into how a season may go.
This time around, 2K27 has made some bold predictions for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, especially for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
How Did the Cleveland Cavaliers Do?
In the regular season, NBA 2K was not the kindest to the Cavaliers, as for the most part, they finished in the middle of the Eastern Conference postseason picture.
Here is how often they finished at each spot in the standings.
1st: 2
2nd: 1
3rd: 7
4th: 6
5th: 16
6th: 15
7th: 16
8th: 11
9th: 10
10th: 6
11th: 3
12th: 3
13th: 2
14th: 2
15th: 0
In the playoffs, NBA 2K gave the Cavaliers a little bit of love, with Cleveland advancing to the NBA Finals four times out of 100, only winning once against Oklahoma City. The Cavs made the Eastern Conference Finals eight other times.
So in total, NBA 2K believes Cleveland has a 12 percent chance of making it back to where they did last season.
All NBA Award Winners
Most Valuable Player
Cleveland could have a couple of horses in the MVP race if they can finish at the top of the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, if both can perform and impact winning like in 2024-25, definitely deserve to be in those conversations.
- 76 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- 21 - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- 1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat
- 1 - Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- 1 - Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Cleveland isn't in the position to worry to much about this award. But their second round gem Meleek Thomas could open some eyes throughout the league. If he can solidify a rotation spot and give the Cavs a scoring punch off the bench, he could maybe sneak onto an All-Rookie team.
- 60 - Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies
- 25 - Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls
- 11 - Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings
- 4 - AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
NBA Champions (Finals winners - team - Finals appearances)
- 32 - New York Knicks - 50
- 22 - Minnesota Timberwolves - 32
- 10 - San Antonio Spurs - 30
- 10 - Orlando Magic - 18
- 7 - Detroit Pistons - 16
- 6 - Portland Trail Blazers - 12
- 5 - Oklahoma City Thunder - 15
- 2 - Dallas Mavericks - 6
- 2 - Denver Nuggets - 2
- 1 - Toronto Raptors - 8
- 1 - Boston Celtics - 4
- 1 - Los Angeles Lakers - 3
- 1 - Cleveland Cavaliers - 3
- 0 - Chicago Bulls - 1
Sixth Man of the Year
Cleveland's two candidates for Sixth Man would most likely be Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill. But their numbers won't be high enough to seriously get consideration for this, barring a major statistical leap from Tyson.
- 32 - Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns
- 19 - Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
- 18 - Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
- 6 - Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns
- 4 - Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
- 4 - Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs
- 3 - Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks
- 2 - Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers
- 2 - Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2 - TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers
- 2 - Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans
- 2 - Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets
- 1 - Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 1 - Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
- 1 - Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors
- 1 - Jordan Goodwin, Phoenix Suns
Defensive Player of the Year
The 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, should be determined to get back to that level this season. Even though Victor Wembanyama is the clear favorite, Mobley's individual goals should be to get back to All-NBA and All-Defense. If the Cavs have an elite defense, maybe Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson get some love on those All-Defensive ballots.
- 96 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- 4 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
Most Improved Player
Cleveland is hoping for improvement from their wings, particularly Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson. If Watson can become a lethal piece offensively, along with his versatility on defense, he should fit into those MIP conversations.
- 38 - Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
- 21 - Kel’el Ware, Milwaukee Bucks
- 8 - Jared McCain, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 7 - Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs
- 5 - Ja’Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors
- 3 - Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies
- 3 - Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
- 3 - Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets
- 2 - Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
- 2 - Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns
- 1 - Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- 1 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
- 1 - Ron Holland II, Detroit Pistons
- 1 - Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons
- 1 - Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors
- 1 - Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 1 - Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1 - Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets
Since Kenny Atkinson took home Coach of the Year in 2025, I would not expect him to be in these conversations, even if Cleveland finished at the top of the Eastern Conference.
- 23 - Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
- 22 - J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
- 19 - Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 13 - Mike Brown, New York Knicks
- 12 - Sean Sweeney, Orlando Magic
- 5 - Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 3 - Micah Nori, Portland Trail Blazers
- 2 - Dusty May, Dallas Mavericks
- 1 - David Adelman, Denver Nuggets
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27