The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a decent start, but they have had bumps along the way. They have been around .500 since the start, and they are trying to climb the Eastern Conference standings. However, it has not been easy.

Cleveland has had some great home wins, as Donovan Mitchell and his teammates have defeated teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers in Rocket Arena. The win over the Timberwolves was their third game of the season, and it was an overtime victory. The matchup against the Sixers was an NBA Cup game, and they tied the season series in the process.

As it stands, the Cavs are 4-2 at home. Away games are a different story. The Cavaliers have struggled on the road, as teams such as the Sixers and the Oklahoma City Thunder have secured wins over them.

Cavs' Season Begins With A Loss

The Cavaliers started their season with a road game, and the Sixers beat them 114-106. Mitchell was the team's leading scorer with 32 points, and the Cavs had four other players who scored in double figures. Cleveland controlled this game at the start, but Philadelphia fought back and improved to 2-0.

After that loss, the Cavaliers had three home games before heading south. They faced the Atlanta Hawks, and they had a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hawks responded with a 19-2 run, and they took the lead. In the end, the Cavs came up short after Mitchell missed two shots before the buzzer.

Cleveland bounced back from that loss with a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks. That win stood out as the bigs took over. Evan Mobley had 27 points, and Jarrett Allen had 25. The Bucks could not stop them, and that led to Cleveland's first road win. Then, the Cavs fell to 1-3 on the road when the Thunder beat them 124-116.

This week, the Cavs are on the road, and it all starts with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Then, they will take on the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. The games against the Knicks and the Heat are significant, and it is for different reasons. The Knicks beat them 109-97 in the first meeting, and this is a chance to tie the season series. These teams have history, and come playoff time, they could meet once again.

When it comes to the Miami game, it is Cleveland's second NBA Cup game. On top of that, it is the Cavs' first time seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a new uniform. Antetokounmpo is no stranger to the Cavaliers, as he spent most of his career with one of their division rivals. Now, he is trying to help Miami win its first championship since 2013.

The Cavs have a busy week ahead of them, and winning on the road has been a struggle. This team has what it takes to contend, but losses on the road can come back to haunt them. Their upcoming trip is a chance to make things right, and if that happens, they can climb the conference standings.