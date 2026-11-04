Former Cavs Draft Pick Explodes in College Debut, Leaving Fans Wondering What If?

If any Cavs fans tuned into college hoops last night, they may have seen a familiar face. On the court for his LSU debut was the 2025 2nd-round pick of Cleveland in 2025, nine spots after sharpshooter Tyrese Proctor. Opting to remain overseas for an extra year rather than come over, Saliou Niang had an interesting offer on the table over the summer.

The LSU Tigers offered him $7 million in NIL to join the team for the campaign. Hard to turn down that kind of money when you were the #58 pick in the NBA Draft the year prior.

Let’s talk about his debut, as he has officially begun the next chapter.

Saliou Niang, LSU Tiger

It’s never easy to draft an NBA player and watch them stay where they are rather than join. Saliou Niang played Summer League with the Cavs, then went back to Italy where he’d played for the previous couple of campaigns. And over the summer, he accepted LSU’s offer. He’s now playing for Will Wade.

And the debut from the forward did not disappoint at all. The 22-year-old looked fantastic posting 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and six steals in just 23 minutes of action. Now, to be fair, this was against New Orleans, who have finished with a losing record in five straight seasons. But nonetheless, this is an extremely encouraging sign to see in a debut.

Niang finishes with a double-double -- 14 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3P) and 14 rebounds... but also sprinkled in 6 steals and 5 assists.



Different level athlete with a motor to boot. https://t.co/TI8gkabcKc — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 4, 2026

Niang has been renowned for his motor, and the way he moved in his team debut was certainly showing all that he is capable of. There is a reason that Koby Altman was interested in the 6”8 forward. And the way he plays this season could determine a potential NBA opportunity for 2027-28. It’s important to keep one thing in mind.

The Cavs still have Niang’s rights, having selected him, so if he chooses to come over to the association, they would get first dibs. An athletic forward who can do so many things, he was picking up full-court and wreaking havoc on the defensive end all night long.

Really impressive all-around performance from LSU's Saliou Niang tonight



The 6-8 junior forward who transferred over from Virtus Bologna in the EL showcased pretty early signs of elite defensive instincts and motor, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals… pic.twitter.com/oFognrJEb1 — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) November 4, 2026

Future Cavalier?

There is a reason that LSU worked so hard to land Saliou Niang, and that was all on display in the debut. Of course, the big tests will be when they start facing SEC and nationally ranked schools, but the early signs are extremely promising.

Niang was an offseason option for the Cavs before the college decision was made. Already 22 years of age, he’ll be finishing the campaign playing high-level American competition for the first time. There is a chance he could join a season from now. These are minutes and chances he would not be getting with the squad.

We’ll see what the front office opts to do, but if they want a cheap(er) option, they could land Niang again.

Keep tabs on his LSU season. They’ll be on national TV constantly, so check the local listings. Watch Niang work.