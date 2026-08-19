Evaluating Tyrese Proctor’s Year Two Ceiling With Cavaliers

Coming into the NBA out of Duke, Tyrese Proctor looked ready for the NBA. Playing with so many stars though, including #1 pick Cooper Flagg, he wasn’t the top option. But this is a player that proved he can do a little playmaking and knock down threes at a high clip.

Playing three years for a team like the Blue Devils and being drafted is not as common nowadays as they have had so many one-and-dones. But over his three years, Proctor proved to be a steady option that could be counted on. He made 89 threes as a junior at a 41% clip.

As he comes into year two with the Cavs, let’s talk about what his ceiling for the season could be.

Another Weapon Off the Bench

Though the competition for minutes as a backup guard on the Cavs bench will have to be earned, Tyrese Proctor seems up for the task. Playing for Australia in a qualifying tournament instead of the Summer League, the production was solid. He’ll be in direct competition with Craig Porter Jr. and Meleek Thomas, ready to show what he can do.

Injuries in the backcourt allowed Proctor to start the season in the rotation as a rookie. Immediately, it was clear that he was comfortable shooting the ball. As his time at Duke indicated, this is a guy you can count on to make shots. The night where he hit five threes against the Wizards in a quarter further proved that the confident stroke was working for him.

The dream scenario for Proctor would be a 15 minutes a night role as the ninth or 10th man. Thomas has a strong case after an incredible showing in Vegas, but the Aussie may be a slightly better shooter, as the past track record indicates.

In roughly 500 minutes last year, Proctor had shooting splits of 41-35-89, though a higher volume could see them go up a bit. The per-36 numbers would have Proctor averaging 18-4-4 while hitting three triples a night. He possesses a strong case to begin the year in the rotation.

The Statistical Averages

Projecting some possible averages for Proctor, certainly an improvement on last season’s efforts. If Proctor does indeed average around 15 minutes a night and absorb the off-night and injured minutes, nine points and close to three assists could be a ballpark figure.

Learning from Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill, a 39-41% clip from 3PT range would also be realistic. He’s shared the court with greats already, so this is a guy ready when the ball swings in his direction. Get the Aussie the rock.

Meleek Thomas is the biggest name to watch in competition, with Craig Porter Jr. being in the running too. Thomas plays similarly to Proctor, with a bit more slashing. All three of them were either second-round picks or undrafted, having to work a bit harder to get where they are now.

It may be better for Thomas to learn in the beginning, while Porter could actually log some time next to Proctor as the point, with the latter as the SG or even smaller ball SF.

Things will be solid for the Duke product. Just wait.