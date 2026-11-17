Throughout history, it’s been Mario (and Luigi). In all of the new feature films, they are on screen together. But in Cleveland, Ohio, there is no Luigi there. It’s just the main man, doing his thing and playing big-time ball.

Mario Hezonja had his contract guaranteed for the rest of the season on Sunday, a day that passed without much fanfare. A decision that was easy, right? Especially when it was discovered (via Serena Winters in-game hit) that the team had been trying to bring him to the team for the past four seasons.

Let’s talk about the Croatian forward, and how he’s absolutely been worth the wait.

Back In The NBA Like He Never Left

Six years came and went, from 2020-26, during which Mario Hezonja was playing in Europe. His five prior NBA seasons had some moments, but it didn’t seem like he was long for the league. He came back when Cleveland announced they were signing him on July 31.

Happy Mario Hezonja contract guarantee day for all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/XY17zARDDe — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 15, 2026

The original contract was for one year and $2.8 million with a November 15 guarantee date. Chris Fedor, Cavs beat writer for Cleveland.com , mentioned on his podcast, Wine & Gold Talk, that this would be the biggest bargain contract in the NBA right now if not for LeBron James, who took a minimum deal to join the Sixers.

Hezonja has had some marvelous performances on the young season, including a couple of double-digit rebounding games. He had a 22-point night on 9-for-12 shooting in a spot start on Saturday against the Mavs as the entire starting lineup was out of action due to a lack of rest. The big fella was knocking down some critical fourth-quarter buckets against the Chicago Bulls just last night, too.

MARIO HEZONJA made the most of his increased playing time 🇭🇷



🏀 22 POINTS

💪 7 REBOUNDS

🎯 4 ASSISTS



His best performance since returning to the NBA 👏 pic.twitter.com/qimsEqHrCB — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) November 15, 2026

It’s hard not to love watching Hezonja play because of his clear passion for the game. Kenny Atkinson was talking about how he holds everybody accountable and really just has an understanding of basketball. He knows when to speak up and when to let things go. This is a former EuroLeague MVP we’re talking about here, and it’s clear how he was able to amass that.

A winning player that has averaged career-highs in rebounds per game, assists per game, and field-goal percentage. Tenure two is already a raging success for Hezonja.

Looking To Keep Momentum Moving

They got the fish they had the reel out for. He’s been impacting every single game for this team. Mario Hezonja was one of the most underrated offseason additions of any team, and it’s clear that the front office knew exactly what they were doing.

With Evan Mobley’s continued absence, Jaylon Tyson going in and out, and Peyton Watson starting to take a bit of a beating, Hezonja will have all the opportunities to shine. He and fellow impressive newcomer Norchad Omier will be able to step in and bring the energy they need.

🇭🇷♥️💛⚔️ Great team win! #LetEmKnow



Admin @cavs organize the Croatian Heritage Night. Thank you in advance. 🫡✌🏻🇭🇷 https://t.co/JgIc5j4Lqi — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) November 17, 2026

Cleveland hosts Memphis at Rocket Arena tomorrow night. 7:00 PM ET.