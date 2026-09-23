How Lonzo Ball's Failed Cavs Tenure Led to Early Retirement Rumors

The worst part of sports have always been injuries. Players work their way to the top, are at the highest level, and then all of a sudden one thing changes and it all goes downhill. In their absence, others step up and that previously open opportunity is gone. In some cases their body fails them and it's all but gone.

That is unfortunately the case for Lonzo Ball. The #2 pick out of UCLA in 2017, his career was filled with promise. One injury while playing for the Bulls during a breakout season ruined it all. It took three years for him to return to the floor.

And when he did, it was clear he wasn’t at the same level. His time in Cleveland, though is a whole nother story.

Let’s talk about how that failed tenure sped up his exit from the association.

Failure To Perform

Just a note that Lonzo Ball tweeted earlier today after rumors of his NBA retirement spread that he is just “waiting for a call.” He went unsigned after being traded by the Cavs to the Jazz at the trade deadline last year, and no team has reported any interest in him headed into the 2026-27 campaign either.

I retired? News to me lol cuz I’m still waiting for a call… NBA season long 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) September 23, 2026

This does, however, contradict a podcast appearance where he claimed to be "done with basketball." Whatever the case though, it's up to Ball to go out on his own terms. That video is below and hyperlinked at the beginning of this paragraph.

Lonzo Ball indicates he's done with basketball:



"I feel like I gave everything I had to hoop, and I feel like everything I got in my life is because of hoop. I’m grateful to even make it to the league and be able to play for 9 years."pic.twitter.com/z561ttSNSJ — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) September 23, 2026

Ball arrived in Cleveland via trade, in exchange for the team’s 2020 lottery pick Isaac Okoro. Finally healthy (enough) again, it seemed like he could be a low-risk, high-reward type of player. The problem was though, it did not pay off in the slightest. Statistically speaking, the UCLA product had one of the worst seasons we’ve ever seen on the offensive end.

Averaging nearly 21 minutes a night over 35 contests, Ball put up just 4.6 points per game. He shot 30% from the floor and 27% from 3PT. His rhythm was off, and his instincts were not what they once were. His +/- was atrocious, and was looking like a serious liability more often than not.

Before they moved him at the deadline (by attaching multiple draft picks with him) for nothing, he had already been removed from the rotation. And after the deal, he failed to take any kind of accountability for his lackadaisical play.

Speeding Things Up

Ball actually did well as a facilitator and pace pusher. At least initially, he was putting up okay numbers (aside from shooting) and doing well at getting into the passing lanes. But it’s clear that the devastating knee injury all but ruined any chances he had of finding NBA success again. That Lonzo Ball made it back in the first place was incredible.

His presence was taking minutes from Craig Porter Jr. The team was losing a whole lot when he played. Cleveland went 19-16 with Ball in the lineup. They were 33-14 when he wasn’t in, and that’s as telling as it gets.

No team wanted to take a flier post-deadline on a guy that would stagnate the offense. Who would just be left open and wouldn’t be able to provide scoring or draw any attention. It was a disastrous finish pre-deadline and it sort of gave him a giant red flag attachment. It said “beware before trying to add this guy”

Ball had some awesome NBA moments. And while he’s not officially retired (per himself), it doesn’t seem like long.

His brother LaMelo Ball is starting a new chapter in Minnesota, his career going the opposite direction after leading a surging Hornets team to a play-in run in 2025-26. And unfortunately now, the dream of having the brothers team up in the NBA is all but dead.

He's not officially done yet, but again, it would be surprising if another team did come calling. The retirement isn't happening today on Sept. 23, but it's coming soon.