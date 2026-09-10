Re-Evaluating Who Won James Harden for Darius Garland Trade Seven Months Later

The Cavs made major headlines by acquiring 11X All-Star James Harden at last year’s trade deadline. They moved their own multi-time All-Star Darius Garland in the process, getting a bit older in the process.

Of course, the deal was considered to be a good choice for both teams at the time of its completion. A healthier veteran coming to CLE, while LAC, clearly having a down year, was able to get younger.

It’s now been seven months since the was completed as both teams prepare to begin their training camps in the coming weeks. Let’s re-visit the deal for both teams and evaluate who really won it.

The Case for LA: Acquiring Young All-Star

At the time of the trade, the Clippers seemed to make out like bandits. As good as James Harden was playing for them, he was in his late 30s, and the team was still well below .500. Acquiring a guy like Darius Garland was a long-term move that added some youth.

The problem with Garland though, was that injuries had limited his production in the 2025 postseason, and had him missing a lot of time in the earlier part of the 2025-26 campaign. They weren’t getting the same explosive, energizing guard that had previously been out there.

But this is a player that had scored 50 in a game. Who has hit a number of clutch shots, and turned heads with both his handles, driving ability, and impressive shooting. Still just 26 years of age, he has a lot more time than Harden in the league, and he fits the window for LA a bit better.

The best may well be yet to come for Garland with his new team. Plus, he has his old friend from Cleveland, Max Strus, on his squad again.

The Case for Cleveland: Acquiring High Profile Star

There seemed to be mixed feelings when the Cavs traded Darius Garland for James Harden. Moving their young (injured) star wasn’t all that wild, but doing so to acquire a much-older player near the end of their career was not universally enticing.

But from his very first game with the team, Harden started playing fantastic basketball. He took over in the fourth quarter against the Kings in his debut, the first of 19 wins over a 26 game span in his regular season appearances. Travis Scott took the mic during the postgame interview, leading to a memorable moment.

Though he struggled with turnovers in his first postseason with Cleveland, Harden also came through clutch in the Pistons series. He knew when it was his time to make plays. Plus, he was part of the first non-LeBron ECF appearance for the franchise since 1992.

Harden was playing through a fractured thumb, and was clearly at less than 100%. Coming in healthy to the 2026-27 season and now on a cheaper, three-year deal, he offers immense value as a playmaker and shot creator for a deeper Cavs squad.

His size also provides a bit more help to Donovan Mitchell than the 6’1 Garland was. They are not an undersized lineup anymore.

And The Winner Is…

Having gone through the pros and cons of each side, the early winner of the deal is the Cavs. James Harden is a better fit on the win-now Cleveland team than Darius Garland is in LAC. After struggling to acclimate in year one, the new Clippers guard still has some proving to do.

Harden performed better with higher expectations, and elevated his squad in a way that Garland did not. That’s what ultimately seals things.

These squads will battle in Cleveland on New Year’s Eve, where video tributes will be aplenty for both DG and his teammate Max Strus.

Don’t miss it. It will be a “prove it” day for both Harden and Garland.