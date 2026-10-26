James Hardens Rough Start to the Season Should Worry Cavs Fan

James Harden still has all the tools to be one of the top guys for this Cleveland Cavaliers squad. His play through the first two games, though, should raise some concerns.

Harden is averaging 14 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists a game for the Cavaliers in their 1-1 start to the season. The biggest drop-off from the past few seasons is that 14 points per game.

The real scariest stat for Harden. 30% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

He struggled in the fourth quarter against the 76ers during that historic collapse in game one. He would then come into the game against the Nets and shoot 12.5 percent from the field and score only 12 points.

Oct 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) steals the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Kenny Atkinson has his hands tied to leave Harden out on the floor even when he is struggling after what he did this offseason for the Cavs.

Harden went deep into the offseason without a contract to allow the Cavs to make a big move, which ended up being Peyton Watson, before eventually signing his three-year, $97 million contract.

Harden is 37 years old and does not have the same step he used to. He will be making over $30,000 in 2026-27 and over $32,000 in 2027-28 before a player option in that third year, when Harden will be 39 years old.

With Harden making all of that money in the next few years, it leaves the Cavs in a tough position when he is not playing like the James Harden of old.

Oct 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives for a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harden is usually hunted on the defensive end as well. That side of the ball has never been his strong suit, but now that he is 37 years old, he has really lost his quick first step.

So when he is struggling on offense, like he is through the first two games of the season, while also being targeted on the defensive side of the ball, it feels like you cannot play him.

The jump shot has not been there for him this season. Finishing at the rim has been a struggle as well. The only thing that has been truly working for him is getting to the free-throw line.

Oct 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

80 percent of Harden's scoring is from the charity stripe, right around his career average of 86 percent. It is where almost half of his points have come from this season. That is the one reliable part of his offensive game so far.

Turnovers have also become a big issue for Harden. Six turnovers against the 76ers and four against the Nets. The Cavs already struggle to get back in transition, so when the turnovers start to increase it leads to easy points on the other end.

The Cavs have also had two 20-plus-point leads that their opponents have came back from in the second half. During some of those comebacks, it has felt like the ball has gotten stuck in either Harden or Donovan Mitchell's hands and resulted in a poor shot.

Two Cavaliers were ranked among the Top Scorers in the NBA, per @BleacherReport:



9. Donovan Mitchell

29. James Harden



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OztIMyxlmb — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) October 20, 2026

It is still earlier and Harden can turn things around easily, but this poor of a start should definitely leave Cavalier fans worried about the rest of the season.