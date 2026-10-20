Jarrett Allen On Cavs New Addition: "He's Like a Bowling Ball"

There really is nothing like player quotes. Not to state the general obvious, because everybody speaks because they are asked questions and thus provide answers. But, there are just some incredible lines that emerge from these conversations.

Another one has come up, this time courtesy of Cavs big man Jarrett Allen, talking about the team’s new addition, Mario Hezonja. He was asked to describe his game and what he brings to the table, and the answer certainly did not disappoint.

Let’s get to it.

“He’s Like A Bowling Ball”

Jarrett Allen was asked to answer what Mario Hezonja’s greatest skill was. The long-time Cleveland big man got right down to it.

“His ability to drive, and gravity when he drives.” Continuing on, Allen said that Hezonja “Is like a bowling ball when he gets downhill.” This, likely a play on the size and strength of the 6”9 forward, can help to paint the picture for Cavs fans.

Mario’s best skill set according to JA?



“His ability to drive, and his gravity when he drives.”



He also called Mario “a bowling ball when he gets downhill.”



Hezonja was 65th %tile in AST% per 49 in Liga play and 73rd %tile in Euroleague so using the drives to kick will be key. pic.twitter.com/oLKwq74dN2 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 20, 2026

When he’s able to get down the hill, it’s like an immovable object. It’s the job of the bowling ball, when rolled, to get all the way to the end and knock down the pins. The same goal here for Hezonja, to get right to the cup for two. There was some evidence of his ability to get to the bucket during his three preseason appearances.

Additionally, while he was playing with Croatia, there was a lot of slashing/driving to the bucket from Hezonja which led to some positive results. This is not just a player that can score the rock, but he can help dish it to the open man as well.

Dishing The Rock To The Open Man

According to RealCavsFans.com on X, Mario Hezonja ranked in the 65th percentile in assists per 49 minutes in Liga play. Additionally, he was in the 73rd percentile in the EuroLeague, showing off an ability to dish the rock.

To break things down a bit more, Hezonja averaged less than one assist per game with the Blazers in 2019-20, his most recent NBA season. Last year with Real Madrid, he averaged five assists per contest over 23.5 minutes per night in Liga ACB play. In EuroLeague play, the forward posted 3.9 assists per contest in 22.1 minutes a contest.

Not that it should come as a surprise, but this is not the same Mario Hezonja we last saw playing stateside. He’s a much bigger guy, providing fantastic size and strength on the floor. His offensive versatility is going to help unlock some things for the second unit.

With Nae’Qwan Tomlin now slated to miss at least the next few weeks, Hezonja will be the surefire first PF option off the bench. Time to get to work.