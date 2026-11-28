There’s never a bad time to give back to charity. Planned a few weeks back, Mario Hezonja was spending his Black Friday with Cleveland City Kennel, paying for the adoption of the first 33 dogs of the day.

The beauty of the game sometimes is not what the players can do with the ball in their hands. It’s how they can impact the community and use their platform for good. And Hezonja is making a good impression right away in his second NBA tenure.

Joining him there was none other than the most friendly face in the entire city. Jarrett Allen.

Charitable Day For Cavs Bigs

Ever since he got to Cleveland, Mario Hezonja has proved to be a very open book. He’s a fan of the city’s weather patterns more than some of the warmer climates he’s played in. He has spoken highly of everybody in the organization and has also been serving as a true professional as his minutes have fluctuated a bit.

And on Friday November 27, he dedicated his time to Cleveland City Kennel. It only took a few seconds for the first adoption of the day, too. This is something Hezonja, per his interview with Cleveland reporter Camryn Justice, wanted to do right away.

“What I immediately wanted to do, upon signing, was find a way to help the community right away,” Hezonja said. “This is my personal touch.”

Today, #Cavs forward Mario Hezonja spent the afternoon at Cleveland City Kennel, launching an adoption initiative where he has paid for 33 adoptions, looking to find homes for the pups at the shelter.



Hezonja, a huge animal lover, toured the shelter and spent time with some of… pic.twitter.com/f8cPWJ9PZ2 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 27, 2026

Hezonja also noted he was familiar with the kennel, because this type of situation hit home.

“I also adopted a lot of stray animals in my life,” Hezonja added. “Most of them still live with me, so it’s super important for me.”

Seeing Jarrett Allen come out to support is as good as it gets. A teammate starts an initiative, and his fellow big man just comes out to show love? That’s the type of camaraderie and charity you love to see.

CLEVELAND CAVS ARE HELPING GETS DOGS ADOPTED:

We’re at City Dogs with Mario Hezonja who is sponsoring 33 adoptions here at the shelter. His teammate Jarrett Allen is here as well @cavs @wkyc pic.twitter.com/ssE8D398A8 — Tyler Madden (@TylerMaddenTV) November 27, 2026

And the best part about Hezonja is that the 33 dogs he said he’d help adopt weren’t just for yesterday. It will be for as long as it takes (the sooner, the better).

Looking Ahead to Miami Heat Battle For Mario Hezonja, Cavs

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to return to the court against the Miami Heat on Sunday, the team will hope that the dogs in them come out. Sitting at 9-10 and in need of a win, they’ll turn to Mario Hezonja, among others, to try and get themselves back on track.

The Cavs lost their last battle with Miami in a game where the defense just could not stop the talented group that the Heat boast. They are 8-1 in their past nine contests and have proven to be a very difficult squad to slow down.

Hezonja played just nine minutes and had four points and four rebounds in the first meeting against Miami, as an undersized Cleveland just could not keep up. Perhaps a bulked-up frontcourt could help make the difference in this next go-round.