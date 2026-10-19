Jarrett Allen's Worth Remains Worth Watching as 2026-27 Season Approaches

With a new season beginning this week for the Cavaliers, all eyes are on the big names like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. There is one name the media and fans have been overlooking for this Cavs team.

That being the big man down low Jarrett Allen.

The worth that Allen brings to this Cavs team is not to be overlooked. He does so much for this team that goes unnoticed just because it is not as flashy or in-your-face as some other guys.

This will be the sixth full season that Allen has been in a Cavaliers jersey, meaning he has been a staple in Cleveland for quite some time. This season could be his biggest season yet in a wine and gold jersey.

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) moves the ball while defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the third quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Allen missed some time but still had a huge impact. He averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and shot 63.8 percent from the field.

If he can play more than 56 games this season and have around the same averages, his value skyrockets and the impact he has on the floor is even more apparent.

What Allen also does is address the rebounding issue that the Cavs had during the preseason. This is where I think his value is most valuable for the Cavs.

The past two seasons, Allen has averaged just below three offensive rebounds a game, this is where the Cavs have been lacking the past few seasons. If he can increase that number to anywhere above three a game, like he did for a majority of his career, he becomes even more valuable to the team.

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) grabs the rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next key for Allen is when it is just him on the floor as the lone big.

This is where the pick-and-roll comes into play even more than usual. If Allen can be efficient in the pick-and-roll, whether it is Mitchell or Harden on the floor, it adds to the value and warrants Kenny Atkinson playing him more.

Yes, Allen made a three in the preseason, that should not become a consistent trend in the regular season. Allen made a name for himself by being one of the most efficient players in the NBA and the way he did that was by attacking the basket.

A big thing last season that happened with Allen was him not closing out games. I think at times that really hurt the Cavs in clutch time.

I understand it can be hard to play two bigs down the stretch of games, and that is why Atkinson chose to run with Evan Mobley rather than Allen. What happens with that is that the rebounding takes a huge hit, and the Cavs struggled to close out possessions.

If Allen can earn himself clutch time minutes, I think it will end up being a big help for the Cavs this season.

Feb 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) rebounds beside forward Evan Mobley (4) in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are so many keys for the Cavs in the 2026-27 season, Allen's play is now a big key and his worth is a big thing to watch as a Cavs fan this season.