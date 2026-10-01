Jarrett Allen Speaks to Cavaliers Fanbase, Understands Expectations and Growing Doubt

Jarrett Allen, and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers hear the chatter going around the fanbase. A team that has been labeled in the past as a "regular-season team", with Allen and his frontcourt mate Evan Mobley being told they're "too soft" or that they simply aren't an NBA title team.

The Cavaliers have been in the postseason every year since 2022, and Allen has been part of the team throughout this run, but the Cavs center isn't shying away from what needs to be done.

I feel they believe in us, but part of them have doubt," Allen said during his opening presser at Cavs Media Day on Monday afternoon. Everyone wants to break the doubt. We want to do it for the city.

Allen has achieved a lot in his time with the Cavaliers. From being an NBA All-Star to playing all 82 games for a 64 win, one-seed team in 2025, to two game seven performances on the way to the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals that Cavalier fans will not forget. While all of these accolades are impressive, everyone in the organization knows that their goals are yet to be achieved.

It's not secret there's a lot riding on this upcoming season for the wine and gold. Coming off their brief appearance in the Conference Finals, missing out on LeBron James, and losing depth from their rotation has a lot of Cavs fans anxious about how well the team can perform in the 2026-27 season.

Sep 28, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is a player who often hasn't been given the respect he deserves. Anytime there's a conversation about the Cavaliers making a trade to improve their roster, Allen is often named as someone who could be on the move. Some of that is the team building around Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and now James Harden. Some of that is simply how the NBA salary cap is currently structured around roster building.

This Cavaliers team not only understands the pressure they face to win, but they're starting to give off the impression that they relish it. With the additions of Peyton Watson and Mario Hezonja, plus the shooting abilities of Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson, the Cavaliers feel like they have a roster that can surprise people, even with a revamped Eastern Conference standing in the way of their goals for the 2027 NBA season. The Cavaliers do not appear to be ducking the smoke.