Kenny Atkinson May Have Just Revealed His Opening Night Plan

The first game of the preseason is over for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It ended in a 124-113 loss against the Boston Celtics. Even though the team did lose, a lot of what the Cavs are going to look like in the regular season took place tonight.

Kenny’s Rotation Plans

Atkinson said before the game today that he is looking for a solid 10-man rotation for the upcoming season. He has used an 11-man lineup more recently but is making the change as it can be more manageable.

Who is a lock, well of course the starting lineup of Mitchell, Harden, Watson, Mobley, and Allen. First off the bench is likely Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill, but the rest of the bench is likely up for grabs.

Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor would likely be battling it out for other guard minutes. They both had solid outings tonight but Porter Jr.’s minutes particularly were more eye-catching. He was all over the court, not as a primary scorer but a playmaker and defender. It would not be a surprise to see him playing much more basketball this season.

Meleek Thomas scored 11 points tonight, but with the heavy amount of guards it is going to be difficult for him to make an impact compared to Porter and Proctor. The front office and players seem high on Proctor.

Mario Hezonja was also amazing and should be getting guaranteed time alongside Bryant. His size is a difference maker on the court.

As of right now, it could look like this off the bench:

Proctor

Merrill

Tyson

Hezonja

Bryant

With Thomas or Porter Jr. slipping into the team when needed.

Fast Paced Pick and Roll Basketball

The playstyle tonight was high energy and fast paced. Off the bench specifically was played at an incredibly fast pace. Regularly it was a top of three screen that led into a drive to the basket from Hezonja or Tyson and then a kick out to Sam Merrill, Meleek Thomas, or Tyrese Proctor.

Tyson’s playmaking tonight stood out as he was regularly the player with the ball at the beginning of the offense when he was alongside the bench unit.

An Actual Defensive Lineup?

Sam Merrill said he believes this Cavs team can get back into being a top 5 defense they were just a few short years ago. That seems like a tough task for this team, it was still poor at times and communication looked to be off when certain players were on the court.

One of the best lineups defensively looked to be Jaylon Tyson, Peyton Watson, and Evan Mobley with Craig Porter in there as well. They all looked to be on the same page and made good moves while also still successfully running an offense.

Cleveland's next game is on Sunday at 6:30 on ESPN against the Orlando Magic.