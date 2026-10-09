What I Changed My Mind About After Cavaliers Preseason Game vs. Celtics

Watching the Cavs preseason opener had me thinking about a few different things.

The beginning of the second half saw the team running a very interesting five-man group, and they got things rolling with a 12-0 run.

Seeing this type of ball, even though it doesn’t count on the real stat sheet, did something. It showed the versatility of some of these guys and how they could play around players. It matters not that the team fell short, because they showed a lot of promise.

I believe the Cavs bench is going to be a lot better than expected, than nearly anybody thought.

They’ve Got Some Depth

That five-man lineup above I’m talking about was as follows.

PG: Craig Porter Jr

SG: Tyrese Proctor

SF: Meleek Thomas

PF: Mario Hezonja

C: Thomas Bryant

All five players had their moments sharing the floor as a unit, and they went on a 12-0 run to get things going and force the Celtics into a timeout. We saw Meleek Thomas himself score seven straight on three possessions. Hezonja was out there making things happen as both a slasher and a shooter.

The confidence of Thomas Bryant on the defensive end in the paint with blocked shots, and letting the threes fly too. This is exactly the kind of thing that can be hoped for. The hustle was there from everybody, and the speed with which they ran in transition was something to be appreciated.

The battle has been ongoing for the backup point guard spot between Thomas, Proctor, and Porter Jr. It is worth noting that the rookie out of Arkansas is the one who got on the floor first in the opening frame.

It is also worth noting that in his first 12 minutes of action, Porter dished out 10 assists.

Considering Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill will also be playing on the second unit, they will have a great problem on their hands with trying to figure out how to only go nine (or 10) deep on a given night.

Rotation Battle Winners Are Revealing Themselves

There were a few positional battles going on, and it’s clear who should be out in front. A lot can be learned when a team takes the floor for the first time in the preseason.

The Cavs will not see him in the lineup every night since he’s on a two-way, but Ernest Udeh Jr. is making a real case to eventually land a standard roster spot. He threw down an electric alley-oop jam in the third quarter.

Meleek Thomas looks too good to not be on the floor on opening night. While Craig Porter Jr. is proving to be the top facilitating option, the aforementioned Arkansas product can score at will and also disrupt things on the defensive end with his quick hands. My prediction is he will be the second guard off the bench after Sam Merrill. It's the ease that he moved with on the offensive end that is so impressive for a 20-year-old rookie.

Seven straight points by Meleek with this grab-and-go starting it. pic.twitter.com/qBOH3mViDb — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 9, 2026

And at the PF spot, though Nae’Qwon Tomlin didn’t get on the floor, it’s very hard to see him getting minutes ahead of Mario Hezonja. The Croatian forward moved with such ease on the offensive end, and is going to help this team win some games.

Mario Hezonja's first points as a Cleveland Cavalier. pic.twitter.com/lBogg4FHSG — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) October 8, 2026

Get Excited, Folks

Whatever you read from the media, or anyone who didn’t believe in this team, put it out of your head. I believe the Cavs will have a top 10 bench in the NBA on opening night and it could get even better by season’s end.