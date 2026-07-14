LeBron James Could Give the Cavaliers the Mentality They’re Missing

The NBA world is waiting in anticipation to see what 41-year-old LeBron James will do next with his career, and the story just got more interesting.

Over the weekend, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson had a quote that turned heads. “You guys know there's a little free agency thing going on right now. That could be our real jump, and you know what I'm talking about. That's exciting too."

“We’re in the mix for the greatest player of all time”



Cavs Head Coach Kenny Atkinson discusses with @WorldWideWob, @DarthAmin, and Ryan McDonough what it would be like to have LeBron return to Cleveland



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The Cavaliers coach also went on to say, “Listen, this is an exciting time for us, right? Like we're in the mix for, you know, the greatest player of all time... I think you're nervous, but we understand how it is. He's obviously earned that right to take his time.”

Major Interest

The Cavaliers knew roster changes needed to happen following their exit from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Finals. While making the conference finals was an achievement, getting swept embarrassingly by the eventual champion New York Knicks showed one thing: this team still had a clear gap to close if they were to win a championship.

A quote like this from an NBA coach is not typical in the slightest. Atkinson is making his interest in LeBron clear on a national stage, and rightfully so. LeBron brings a skill set the Cavaliers have been missing since his departure: a lengthy forward who can help with spacing while also adding playmaking, postseason experience, and late-game control.

A New Mentality

Aside from roster fit, LeBron can bring something this team has needed for quite some time: a new mentality. The Cavaliers have been labeled as soft, stemming from a quote such as “the lights were brighter than expected” by Jarrett Allen after a series loss to the Knicks in 2023.

“Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected.”



- Jarrett Allen on his playoff struggles



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LeBron, despite his age, still has his championship mentality. This is evident from his playoff series against the Rockets while he was still with the Lakers this past May. LeBron led the Lakers past a younger, arguably more talented team in the Rockets to advance to the second round.

The hope is that this championship mentality can rub off on the Cavs’ younger talent while LeBron wraps up his career in the wine and gold.

It looks like everyone is waiting on what “The King” does next, including his next potential head coach. This is for good reason, as LeBron could be the missing piece needed to take the Cavaliers to the next level, not only because he remains one of the greatest players of all time, but because he could bring a championship mentality to a core that desperately needs it.