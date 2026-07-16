LeBron James Excludes Cavs When Discussing Next Possible Teams

LeBron James remains the biggest topic of the offseason, as people await his decision. He became an unrestricted free agent earlier this summer, and he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not be returning. Since that decision, the speculation around his next team has been an ongoing conversation.

James is taking his time, and whether it is golfing, the recent Jay-Z concert or Fanatics Fest, the star forward has enjoyed his summer.

Earlier today, NBA reporter Dave McMenamin tweeted about James' appearance at Fanatics Fest, and the sought-after free agent interacted with the crowd in regards to his decision.

LeBron James just played with the crowd a bit as to his decision. “I hear the Warriors … I hear the Sixers.” He also referenced the Rich Eisen Show segment where co-host Chris Brockman suggested the Heat would be a play-in team if he went there and James would be a non-factor. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2026

A few teams were mentioned, as he named the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers. McMenamin also pointed out that James referenced a segment where the forward would be a non-factor with the Miami Heat.

While those teams have been tied to James, the Cleveland Cavaliers have come up as well. Interestingly enough, James did not mention them during that moment with the crowd. However, that does not mean he has ruled them out.

James Prepares For Next Steps In His Journey

The four-time champion was doing a live edition of the Mind The Game podcast at the time, and he was speaking with Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton tried to ask James about his decision, but the veteran forward did not bite. The two stars continued their conversation, and later on, he shouted out his former team while looking towards the future.

LeBron James: “Shout out my former team. I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers … That was an unbelievable ride and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey.



“It’s going to be fun wherever I land.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2026

“Shout out my former team. I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers … That was an unbelievable ride and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey. It’s going to be fun wherever I land."



Multiple teams are after James, and they have stars to pair with him. The Warriors have Stephen Curry, the 76ers have a talented core and the Cavaliers have an exciting core of their own. The Sixers also made a big move, as they added Jaylen Brown earlier this month. Each destination is appealing for different reasons, and wherever he goes, James has a shot at winning another championship.

The 22-time All-Star may be getting closer to his decision, and when he does, everyone can exhale. The team that lands him will make the necessary adjustments, and the teams that miss out will move on and try something else, such as adding DeMar DeRozan or Jonathan Kuminga. Either way, James' decision will make an impact, and both he and the teams involved are getting ready. ,