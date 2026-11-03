Mario Hezonja Came Alive After Halftime—and Nearly Flipped the Game for Cleveland

Mario Hezonja gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a needed lift against Oklahoma City on Monday, scoring all 12 of his points after halftime and helping turn a double-digit deficit into a competitive fourth quarter. It was the time of performance that fans are beginning to become accustomed from the valuable offseason acquisition

Hezonja added eight rebounds, three assists and a steal, providing shooting, rebounding and secondary playmaking for a Cleveland lineup missing Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson.

His contribution became especially important after the Thunder outscored the Cavaliers 33-18 in the second quarter to take a 59-48 halftime lead. Cleveland needed more offensive production from its reserves, and Hezonja helped supply it.

Shooting helps fuel the comeback

Hezonja went scoreless in the first half, missing his first two 3-point attempts. He remained involved on the glass, collecting five rebounds before the break, including three on the offensive end, an area in which he entered today within the 83rd percentile.

His scoring arrived during Cleveland’s third-quarter comeback.

With the Cavaliers trailing 79-73, Hezonja made a 27-foot 3-pointer off a pass from Tyrese Proctor. He followed with a driving layup that cut Oklahoma City’s lead to one.

Later in the quarter, he split two free throws and connected on another 3-pointer, this time off a pass from Donovan Mitchell. His nine third-quarter points helped Cleveland enter the fourth trailing 90-84.

Hezonja continued the push early in the final period. His third 3-pointer brought the Cavaliers within 93-92, setting up a brief lead on Proctor’s subsequent free throws.

He finished 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, recovering from his first-half misses to provide timely spacing during Cleveland’s rally. Hezonja is not only knocking down the perimeter shot to begin the season, but he's also knocking them down in timely fashion.

Mario Hezonja was a bright spot yet again:



12 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

4/9 FG

3/7 3PT

1/2 FT#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H61rtWuxZq — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 3, 2026

Passing adds another dimension

Hezonja’s impact extended beyond his shooting. He continues to show viability as a passer, registering several key assists night in and night out.

In the fourth quarter, he assisted on consecutive Cleveland buckets by Jarrett Allen. The first produced a layup and an ensuing free throw. The second created a 15-foot jumper that put the Cavaliers ahead 102-100.

Those possessions illustrated the value of having another forward capable of making a productive read. With Oklahoma City pressuring Cleveland’s primary ball handlers, Hezonja helped connect the offense rather than requiring Mitchell or James Harden to create every scoring opportunity.

He also assisted on one of Proctor’s first-quarter 3-pointers after securing an offensive rebound, turning an extra possession into three points.

Rebounding sustains his contribution

Hezonja’s three offensive rebounds all came before halftime, when his own shots were not falling.

That activity gave him a way to contribute through a scoreless opening half. He finished with five defensive rebounds as well, helping Cleveland complete possessions and move into offense. The team may not be faring well as a whole in that regard, but Hezonja must certainly is giving his all.

The performance was not without missed opportunities. Hezonja shot 1 of 2 from the free-throw line (an area the Cavs, as a unit, continually struggle with) and missed a potential fourth 3-pointer with Cleveland ahead 94-93 in the fourth quarter.

Still, his second-half response gave the Cavaliers a useful combination of scoring and decision-making. His shooting helped erase much of Oklahoma City’s advantage, while his passing supported Cleveland’s offense once the game tightened.

For a reserve forward still establishing his role, the night offered a clear example of what Hezonja can provide: enough shooting to stretch a defense, enough rebounding to extend possessions, and enough passing ability to help different lineup combinations function.

Kenny Atkinson would be wise to continue giving him a large amount of minutes off the Cavaliers' bench.