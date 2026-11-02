Mario Hezonja’s Offensive Versatility Gives Cavaliers More Options off the Bench

Mario Hezonja is giving the Cleveland Cavaliers another way to organize their bench offense, combining perimeter shooting with post play and secondary passing during the opening stretch of his return to the NBA.

His role is still developing, but the early contributions have extended beyond scoring. Hezonja has provided rebounding, helped create opportunities for teammates and offered a different offensive approach alongside Cleveland’s established ball handlers.

For a team working through its reserve combinations, that flexibility has value.

A different option in the post

Hezonja is averaging 1.2 (7 total) post-ups per game, the third-highest figure on the Cavaliers. That usage gives Cleveland an additional place to initiate offense when its perimeter actions fail to produce an opening.

Against a smaller defender, Hezonja can work toward a shot inside the arc. When help arrives, those possessions can also create opportunities to move the ball back outside or find a teammate cutting toward the basket.

That provides a useful change of pace. Cleveland can turn to a forward in the post rather than asking a guard to manufacture a shot late in the possession. This is something the team hasn't quite had access to since Kevin Love off the bench.

The challenge is maintaining the balance between exploiting a matchup and holding the ball too long. Hezonja’s post game will be most useful when it produces a timely shot or keeps the offense moving. Therefore, situational awareness is key.

Mario Hezonja has 5 post-ups in 2 games, 2nd most on the team and his 2.5 per game are the 2nd most of anyone averaging fewer than 20.0 (19.3) MPG. pic.twitter.com/YjkKsnlEHN — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 25, 2026

Enough shooting to stretch the floor

Hezonja is shooting 35.0% from 3-point range and has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his appearances.

That production gives Cleveland a perimeter option at forward and allows Hezonja to contribute without needing a steady touches. Alongside Donovan Mitchell or James Harden, being available for a catch-and-shoot opportunity is an important part of the assignment.

His shooting has also mattered in specific moments.

Against Washington, Hezonja made a fourth-quarter 3-pointer during the decisive 9-0 run in Cleveland’s 121-111 victory. He finished with five points, but the timing of that basket made it a meaningful contribution.

He followed with two 3-pointers and 10 points against Atlanta, showing how his outside shot can complement his work inside.

Contributions beyond the jumper

Hezonja’s early performances have included post work, midrange attempts, drives and second-chance finishes. That variety gives him ways to remain involved when an opponent closes out on him.

Against Atlanta, he paired his 2 triples with a putback and a midrange fadeaway. He also collected six rebounds and two assists.

His contribution in Cleveland’s win over Milwaukee was less dependent on scoring. He finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists, including four offensive rebounds.

Those extra possessions helped sustain Cleveland’s offense. His passing also connected different parts of the lineup, including finding Jarrett Allen around the basket and setting up perimeter opportunities.

That is a useful combination. Hezonja can finish a possession, extend one with a rebound or move the ball to someone in a better position. He is currently placing with the 83rd percentile in offensive rebounding rate at 7.7%.

Helping balance the reserve groups

Cleveland’s bench has players who contribute in different ways. Sam Merrill supplies movement shooting, while rookie Meleek Thomas has shown an ability to provide quick scoring. Hezonja adds a forward who can operate inside the arc, shoot from outside and make a secondary read.

That range of skills gives allows for more options when mixing reserves with the starters.

Hezonja can space the floor beside a traditional center, provide a post target against a smaller lineup or help move the ball when a primary creator draws defensive attention. His passing and rebounding offer ways to contribute in groups where shots are going elsewhere.

There is still work to do. Early turnovers have shown the cost of loose execution, and his offensive versatility will carry more weight if it comes with dependable decisions and defense.

But Hezonja has already supplied several of the complementary contributions Cleveland needs. His post touches offer a change of pace, his shooting provides spacing, and his rebounding and passing help support the players around him.

As the Cavaliers settle their rotation, those skills give him a path to a consistent role.