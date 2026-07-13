NBA Insider Says Cavaliers Expected To Shake Up Front Office if LeBron Returns

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a strong 2025-26 season, and it led to them reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. While the series against the New York Knicks did not go in their favor, the Cavs took a step in the right direction. Now, they are trying to take it a step further.

In what has been an interesting offseason, several stars have changed teams. For example, Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Boston Celtics moved him in a deal. Giannis Antetokounmpo is joining the Miami Heat, and the Milwaukee Bucks received Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and draft picks.

When it comes to free agency, there have been some notable signings. However, the biggest name remains unsigned.

Cavaliers And More Play Waiting Game, Monitor LeBron James

LeBron James became an unrestricted free agent this summer, and after informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he will play elsewhere, teams await his decision.

Cleveland is a potential suitor, and if James returns, it will be his third stint with the team. The All-Star forward helped the Cavaliers win a championship, and if he returns, Cleveland has a shot at another.

James will change things, and that may go beyond the court. The front office may look different, as it was recently stated that if James signs with the Cavaliers, Brandon Weems will become the team's next general manager.

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson spoke on the matter on Monday's "BIGPLAY Cleveland Show", and he pointed to a recent golf outing in Northern New Jersey. The outing could have been a meeting or a chance to discuss something, and it may play a factor in the star's decision.

"I've been told that if LeBron signs with the Cavs, Brandon Weems will become the next GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers."



- @ScoopB pic.twitter.com/1soavGGqra — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 13, 2026

Weems is Cleveland's assistant general manager, and he is friends with James. Rich Paul, James' agent, pointed to this on an episode of his "Game Over" podcast near the start of free agency.

"Brandon Weems is basically LeBron's brother. Now, he worked his own way (up), nobody gave him anything. He's earned to be in the front office of the Cavs."

James and Weems have history, as they were teammates in high school. Both of them have found success in different areas, and this is an opportunity to come together and do something special.

The Cavaliers are a contender, and adding James can put them over the top. Still, there are other teams in the mix, and in due time, the star forward will make his decision.