Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors Heat Up as LeBron James Reunion Buzz Grows

Just a few weeks ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers were reportedly turning down trade offers for players on their roster.

Now, maybe those reports came out as the Cavaliers attempted to stir up interest for underperforming role players like Lonzo Ball and DeAndre Hunter.

Or, perhaps, one big domino fell in the background that is causing the team to get active.

On Wednesday morning, a bombshell report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin detailed that if Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James decided to play one more season, the Cavaliers would “gladly” welcome him back for a third stint with the team.

When the Cavaliers hosted the Lakers on Wednesday, James was visibly emotional during his tribute video, wiping his tears away as the game resumed.

Something is going on here, right?

Just a few weeks ago, the Cavaliers were telling everyone that they were holding onto their players and dedicated to winning with this group together once everyone is healthy. Just a few months ago, when James was flirting with Cleveland through some cryptic social media activity over the summer, reports indicated that the Cavaliers might not be interested in a reunion.

Something must’ve changed, because team sources directly told McMenamin that they’d be willing to welcome the 41-year-old back for his 24th season in the NBA.

James could be open to returning to Cleveland for his final chapter, especially if he feels as if he’s the missing piece separating the Cavaliers from their second NBA Championship. The Lakers are expected to ask him to take a major pay cut, so he could opt to walk away and return home to play with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Ever since the Cavaliers throttled the Lakers in primetime, the trade chatter surrounding the Cavs has been remarkable. Now, Hunter and Ball seem likely to be moved as the team has had trade conversations with the Lakers, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went as far to suggest that the Cavaliers could be interested in a big swing for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who would welcome a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite early season struggles and no shortage of injuries, the Cavaliers seem extra motivated to improve their situation to find success in the NBA Playoffs. At this time last week, it felt like the Cavaliers would mostly sit on their hands at the trade deadline. And maybe they will.

But ever since James gave an indication that another return could be on the table, it feels like the Cavaliers are ready to get their act together and make a splash in the NBA Playoffs to set the table for all possibilities this summer.