Darius Garland introduces program to improve school attendance in Cleveland
Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland visited Rhodes High School this morning to help host “The Perfect 10” attendance pep rally, a program the Darius Garland Foundation along with Mayor Justin Bibb and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District kicked off to celebrate students who have achieved improved attendance so far this school year.
“Just trying to show the kids that school really means a lot” Garland told media after the event. “It’s like the stepping stone, the building block of literally your whole life. It’s really needed.”
Garland attended Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he played varsity basketball and won four state championships. He mentioned that he improved his school attendance every year and really enjoyed the friends he made.
“School is fun. You’re around your teachers and friends and people who pour a lot into you,” Garland said. “My best friends are from high school and I still have the same friends since and that’s eight years later.”
“The Perfect 10” pep rally included Garland taking time to take pictures and do TikTok dances with students as well as performances from Cavaliers Mascot Sir Cici and the Cavs hiphop dance team, the Scream Team.
Garland also made a point to take the mic and speak to the students directly before honoring students with high first quarter attendance.
“Discipline doesn’t just matter on the court. It matters off the court as well” Garland said. “It really does shape who you become.”
In collaboration with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the Foundation will award $10,000 ($5,000/each) at the end of the 2025–2026 school year to two students with improved attendance, highlighting the importance of consistency, perseverance, and educational excellence.
Mayor Bibb sent in a video to the students that was played in front of the crowd.
“The more days you show up the more you give yourself a chance to grow, learn and get closer to your goals.”
Garland is still recovering from a toe injury he sustained during the NBA Playoffs last season that required surgery. He’s made significant progress recently participating in on-court drills and scrimmages through the Cavs’ G League affiliate Cleveland Charge. All signs point to Garland making his return to the court sooner than later. But off the court, it's heartwarming to see that he's helping out in the Cleveland community.
The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists last year, helping the Cavs clinch the top seed in the East.