This Jarrett Allen trade idea would help Cleveland Cavaliers tremendously

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to look out for with the trade deadline getting closer as they are trying to find ways to decrease the payroll.

This means players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen could be on the block despite being with the team for several years. CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn suggested a trade that would send Allen and a 2032 first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for Herb Jones and Jordan Hawkins.

"The Pelicans are seemingly signaling that the are unlikely to trade Jones. Cleveland could potentially make it worth their while. The Cavaliers have leaned more and more into Evan Mobley as a center this season, so Allen is potentially expendable for them. The Pelicans, however, badly need a rim-protector to pair with Derik Queen," Quinn wrote.

"Cleveland sweetens the pot with a very valuable future first-round pick deep into the future, so while the Pelicans would miss Jones defensively, the offer here is big enough to warrant consideration. With Trey Murphy and Saddiq Bey on the wing already, the Pelicans may feel they can get away with moving Jones even if it leaves them without much perimeter defense. For Cleveland, Jones would be the ideal perimeter defender, and the Cavaliers have enough shooting to protect that vulnerability of his."

Cavaliers, Pelicans could become trade partners

The Cavs can slide Mobley into the five spot that is vacated by Allen and could possibly put Jones in that power forward role to add some defense to the starting five. It would give the Cavaliers more versatility on the wing since Jones can defend multiple positions.

On top of that, the Cavaliers would save a lot of money as Allen is making just over $90 million over the next three years while Jones is due roughly $80 million over the next four seasons with a player option for 2029-30.

The hope for the Cavs is that this will afford them the opportunity to maintain a strong level of defense despite trading a high-level defender in Allen. The 2032 unprotected first-round pick is tough to also part ways with, but given the lengths of Allen and Jones' contracts, a sweetener like that could force the Pelicans to accept.

In the meantime, the Cavs are back in action as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.