Three Way Too Early Offseason Moves Cleveland Cavaliers Should Be Thinking About

Right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be in a really good spot.

They have had some high highs this season, but also some low lows.

As the team approaches the playoffs, they do need to consider a few moves once the season is over.

Does the Bench Unit Need Massive Improvements?

Cleveland's bench currently consists of Jaylon Tyson, Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, Max Strus and Thomas Byrant getting the consistent minutes throughout every game.

Could some of these players be improved upon within the team's financial position?

Cleveland is still in the second apron right now and that leaves them unable to make many offseason moves. Keon Ellis, Craig Porter Jr., Dean Wade, Larry Nance Jr., and Thomas Bryant all have expiring contracts this offseason.

Which of those players deserve a new contract and which players could you move on from? And could you lose Max Strus or Dennis Schroder who would put you under the second apron to bring some of those guys back?

Do You Give James Harden That Contract?

At the time of his trade, James Harden had two years on his contract. He signed a two-year $81 million extension with the Los Angeles Clippers before this season started. Then, he was traded to Cleveland and now it's money for the Cavs to think about.

Harden has shown to be a great addition and has made the entire team better. His role has improved Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley offensively and made the Cavs a threat in the Eastern Conference.

But Harden has a player option after the 2026-27 season. He could decline that option this offseason if the team does not perform like they should in the playoffs. Cleveland should decide if giving him a big money contract is worth risking staying in the second apron for another season.

Is LeBron James Really Worth It?

What has been one of the bigger stories this season is whether or not the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James would come together for what is being seen as his final NBA season.

Right now, the Cavs have no space to make such a move. In doing so, they would have to drop multiple contracts of important role players to make it out of the second apron. Even if they did that, then LeBron would only be eligible for a veteran minimum.

The playoff success is a major factor to whether or not this move is a possibility or just a pipe dream.

Cleveland has some real important contract decisions to make. Keeping this team together keeps them as the only team in the second apron, but getting out of that could bring them more positive results.