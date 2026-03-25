Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers played in a high scoring matchup last night against the Orlando Magic. The Magic were on a six-game losing streak looking to turn things around, but they were unsuccessful as the Cavs outscored them 136-131.

Donovan Mitchell scored 42, his best scoring night since he last scored 46 against the same team earlier this season.

Sitting on a 45-27 record, the Cavaliers have 10 games left to play this season and have some important things to work on if they want success in the post season.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, in his time with the press after the win, spoke about the defense from this team and the lack of it. He told the team after the game that this defense is not going to bring them far in the playoffs.

Atkinson is not wrong, having the mentality of just trying to outscore the other team is not something to ride on in the playoffs.

Their tactics of trying to score more has also shown to not work multiple times throughout the season. When the Cavs can't hit their shots, they are not winning those games.

Defense is really going to be needed tonight. Miami has a better offense than Cleveland overall this season. Shutting down Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro is important in success tonight.

Where to watch the Heat at Cavs game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is a game time decision. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is questionable.

Heat: None

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Heat

Davion Mitchell

Tyler Herro

Pelle Larson

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Heat at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -2.5

O/U: 242.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. -102.

Cavaliers 129, Heat 119: The Cavs are 8-4 on the second night of a back-to-back which does them good. However the Heat are 10-4 in their second night of a back-to-back.

Miami is on a five game losing streak so confidence could be low and they are desperately looking to get back into winning form.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Mar. 27 vs. Miami

Monday, Mar. 30 @ Utah