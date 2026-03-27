Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

It was an embarrassing night for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. On the second night of a back-to-back the Cavs may have been tired after the massive comeback the previous night.

At one point in the game against the Heat, Cleveland came back after being down by as much as 21. The NBA's best second half scoring team then ran out of chances with six minutes left in the game and let the big lead come back.

After his press conference talking about Cleveland's lack of defense, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was not as upset after this big loss as he felt he saw some positives within the team in the blowout.

These defensive issues feel like a major problem during games right now due to the lack of Jarrett Allen being absent from the lineup. He has a big role within the team this season when it comes to having him and Evan Mobley on the court.

This year, they played half of the minutes they did last season. The team's success relies heavily on Allen, which before the season did not feel like that was going to be the case.

Luckily for the Cavaliers and fans, Allen is looking to return to the lineup tonight. If he is back tonight then the fans will see only the fourth game of them all together on the floor.

It is important that these four get more games just for the team chemistry and playmaking ability that James Harden and Donovan Mitchell carry.

The Cavaliers need to start getting more wins because the Atlanta Hawks have moved to fifth in the East, meaning the Cavs have to beat them in a seven games series and they have given this team issues for the last few years.

Where to watch the Heat at Cavs game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and NBA TV

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out. Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable.

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Heat

Davion Mitchell

Tyler Herro

Pelle Larson

Andrew Wiggins

Bam Adebayo

Heat at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -5.5

O/U: 242.5

Best Bet: Under 242.5 points. -106.

Cavaliers 122, Heat 108: Losing Jaylon Tyson and Dean Wade for the game tonight sucks when this team needs desperate help limiting threes.

Keon Ellis will be a big part of the game tonight. Max Strus is an okay perimeter defender as well. It would be better to keep Mobley inside with Allen and be aggressive.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Mar. 30 @ Utah

Tuesday, Mar. 31 @ LAL