Is there anything better for a basketball team than to have their players praising one another publicly? New addition Peyton Watson has fit into the culture rather quickly in Cleveland has been giving glowing reviews to all their teammates.

Not only is this boosting team chemistry and trust among everybody, but inspiring confidence at the same time. Confidence is the most important skill to be able to thrive at this level, that everything will translate and the production can continue.

Watson had high praise for Tyrese Proctor, and we’re going to discuss it:

High Praise For The Aussie

Coming into his second season out of Duke, Tyrese Proctor is in a tight battle for minutes. Craig Porter Jr. and Meleek Thomas have both looked very good as well, and unfortunately, only one of them can get on the floor.

Nevertheless, this is what Peyton Watson had to say about Proctor, offering up some words about what he’s seen.

“He takes the game super-seriously, the fine details of the game. He’s got a real knack and a skill for being in the right place at the right time. I think he’s got everything to really excel at this level. And most of all, he’s got the attitude for it. I think that’s what matters most.”

Hearing the new starting small forward talking about a fringe rotation player working their tail off and having such smarts for the game is refreshing. It also helps for Proctor that he played three years at Duke, at a time when a number of players are still just going one-and-done in their college careers. Watson himself played just one (mediocre) season at UCLA.

It’s the shooting ability for Proctor that can help him stand out the most. That, and his tenacious grit on both ends of the floor, keeping him inspired to play well on both sides.

Will There Be Minutes For Tyrese Proctor?

It’s not going to be a season spent in the G-League for Tyrese Proctor. He has improved already from the solid player he already was as a rookie. But as mentioned above, the competition for guard minutes here is very tough. With two stars in the starting unit at the position in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, there are only so many minutes to go around.

While at full strength, it will likely be Sam Merrill and one other. Who that other is could vary by game early in the season, or Kenny Atkinson could also have an idea what he’s looking for. There are a few preseason games left for Proctor to show what he provides, too.

The former Blue Devil can certainly hit the three-ball, as he’s proven at this level. He’s a competitor, and that’s always what the coaches are looking for.

Don’t expect Proctor to land minutes on day one, but by the time we get to the All-Star break, he could be out there every night. He has to outcompete his fellow position mates, all of whom are working as hard as he is. Whether he plays a lot or not, he remains an asset to the organization. A player with a positive long-term outlook.