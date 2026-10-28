Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Washington Wizards
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The Cleveland Cavaliers welcome in the new-look Washington Wizards in what will be the highly anticipated debut of rookie forward AJ Dybantsa.
On the first end of a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back, this is a great opportunity for Cleveland to pick up another big win.
Not Your Old Washington Wizards
The Wizards have been in a deep rebuild for the last several years. Washington has only made the playoffs one time in the previous eight seasons.
But there is reason to believe that the Wizards can make some noise, even in a crowded Eastern Conference. Last season, Washington general manager Will Dawkins made a couple of blockbuster deals, acquiring All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis from Atlanta and Dallas respectively.
Then in May and June, Washington struck gold when they won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, earning the right to select 19-year-old forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU) with the first overall selection.
Adding that trio to an already promising young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington has given Wizards fans new life that they have not felt in a long time.
What To Expect Tonight
Washington is 2-2 so far, with wins against Milwaukee and Chicago and losses to Toronto and Charlotte. They are one of the mystery teams in the NBA, just because Wednesday night is the first time we are seeing Young, Davis and Dybantsa on the floor together.
But they have a ton of depth, with ten to eleven legitimate rotation players. The guys at the end of Washington’s second unit are Khris Middleton and Deandre Ayton, who are very solid bench pieces.
Cleveland is looking to put together their best 48-minute effort of the season. They have yet to do that through three games. It has been just one quarter/half where the Cavs have showcased their true potential.
This matchup has the makings of being a truly entertaining one for fans. With Trae Young and James Harden, two of the best passers of this generation, paired with guys like Dybantsa, Davis, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, there could be tons of alley oops, flashy dimes and monstrous dunks at the rim. The Wizards also match up well with Cleveland’s frontcourt, with Davis and Alex Sarr against Mobley and Allen.
Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- Justin Champagnie (Foot) - Out
- Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) - Out
- Jamir Watkins (Knee) - Out
Cleveland Cavaliers
- NONE
Projected Starting Lineup
Washington Wizards - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Official Starting Lineup
Washington Wizards - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Jerseys
Washington Wizards - Association (White)
Cleveland Cavaliers - Icon (Wine)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
TV: DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27