Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Washington Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers welcome in the new-look Washington Wizards in what will be the highly anticipated debut of rookie forward AJ Dybantsa.

On the first end of a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back, this is a great opportunity for Cleveland to pick up another big win.

Not Your Old Washington Wizards

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) and guard Trae Young (3) celebrate during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards have been in a deep rebuild for the last several years. Washington has only made the playoffs one time in the previous eight seasons.

But there is reason to believe that the Wizards can make some noise, even in a crowded Eastern Conference. Last season, Washington general manager Will Dawkins made a couple of blockbuster deals, acquiring All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis from Atlanta and Dallas respectively.

Then in May and June, Washington struck gold when they won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, earning the right to select 19-year-old forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU) with the first overall selection.

Adding that trio to an already promising young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington has given Wizards fans new life that they have not felt in a long time.

What To Expect Tonight

Oct 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is 2-2 so far, with wins against Milwaukee and Chicago and losses to Toronto and Charlotte. They are one of the mystery teams in the NBA, just because Wednesday night is the first time we are seeing Young, Davis and Dybantsa on the floor together.

But they have a ton of depth, with ten to eleven legitimate rotation players. The guys at the end of Washington’s second unit are Khris Middleton and Deandre Ayton, who are very solid bench pieces.

Cleveland is looking to put together their best 48-minute effort of the season. They have yet to do that through three games. It has been just one quarter/half where the Cavs have showcased their true potential.

This matchup has the makings of being a truly entertaining one for fans. With Trae Young and James Harden, two of the best passers of this generation, paired with guys like Dybantsa, Davis, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, there could be tons of alley oops, flashy dimes and monstrous dunks at the rim. The Wizards also match up well with Cleveland’s frontcourt, with Davis and Alex Sarr against Mobley and Allen.

Injury Report

Washington Wizards

Justin Champagnie (Foot) - Out

Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) - Out

Jamir Watkins (Knee) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

NONE

Projected Starting Lineup

Washington Wizards - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Official Starting Lineup

Washington Wizards - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Jerseys

Feb 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright (55) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards - Association (White)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Icon (Wine)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100