Entering Monday night’s clash between a pair of perceived contenders in that of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the No. 1-rated team (prior to the game) in hoops, there was a nervous kind of energy emanating from the Cleveland faithful.

Yes, the team had shown it could build substantial leads. Yes, they flashed their potential as an Eastern Conference heavy. And yes, they are littered with talent in both the starting lineup and the bench.

But many questions remained unanswered.

Perhaps nothing bigger than whether they could close games. Well, ladies and gentlemen, they did just that, as an instant classic took place in Cleveland, Ohio, last night.

In was the type of performance that was equal parts frustrating as well as exhilarating. Impactful performances were plentiful, points were scored, impossible shots were made, and punches were thrown by both franchises, but when the dust ultimately settled, it was Cleveland that emerged victorious.

There was no shortage of impressive individual contributors to this win but one of the most eye-popping came from Cleveland’s prized offseason acquisition, Peyton Watson.

The big wing was all over the court against a stout Minnesota team that had limited opponents to an NBA-best 96.1 Points Per 100 Possessions (a fancy way of saying Defensive Rating) while also fielding a top 5 offense (119.0).

Offensively speaking, Watson had easily his most encouraging performance to date with Cleveland, easily getting out in transition, drawing contact that led to shooting fouls, and putting the ball on the floor consistently enough to make the defense think twice before sagging off of him.

4 of his 5 shot makes were the direct result of him putting the ball on the floor and attacking the interior. In fact, it may seem inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, but Watson had already recorded 5 total drives (3rd on the team) prior to this matchup. He is clearly comfortable attacking off the dribble and to have that type of dynamism out at wing is quite refreshing.

The perimeter shot is still failing to fall as he is now just 2/14 (14.3%) from distance, but sooner or later he should begin to find his footing there. It’s certainly not for lack of trying, as he is hoisting a career-high 4.7 triples per game. But it is obviously a small sample size.

In other words, I am willing to be patient with him there.

All that being said, the biggest impact he made on this game came on the opposite side of the floor. Much like he was last season, Watson was an absolute menace defensively ladies and gentlemen. He rejected shots, rotating into position time and time again, he chased down opponents in transition. He was disruptive attack the point of attack, poking the ball away from his assignments.

The UCLA product was active in the passing lanes, looking like ball-hawking safety at points. And even when his assignments were making shots, he made them work for it which is all you can ask for on nights when certain players are just on a heater.

Peyton Watson WREAKED HAVOC defensively last night:



3 Steals

4 Blocks

4 Deflections

14 Contested shots (led team)#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kvumCDRHb8 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 27, 2026

Watson would end the night with 3 Steals, 4 Blocks, 4 deflections, and a team-leading 14 contested shots on the defensive end.

Quite simply put, he wreaked havoc.

This is the type of performance that POBO Koby Altman and the rest of Cleveland’s front office likely had in mind upon acquiring the dynamic wing. If he continues to make plays defensively while improving his efficiency offensively, the Cavs brass will be jumping for joy.