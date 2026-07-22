Pros and Cons of Cleveland Cavaliers Exploring Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade

It seems that the Cleveland Cavaliers are also in the mix for another veteran forward, once he becomes a free agent on August 6.

It's no secret that Anthony Davis is looking for a new contract extension from the Washington Wizards, and he could try to force his way out if they won't bow to his request.

NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has hinted that Davis could be in line for a potential move to Cleveland if Washington can’t meet his demands and a possible London Olympics reunion with Kevin Love and LeBron James – should those two decide to head back to the Cavs; that situation is currently up in the air, but there is a possibility.

The mockup trade to bring Davis to Cleveland

The Offer: Evan Mobley for Anthony Davis, plus returning two future first-round picks.

Why it makes sense: Cleveland secures an immediate, proven interior engine to contend today, while Washington absorbs a generational defensive cornerstone in Mobley who aligns with a long-term build.

Why it could work

The Cavs will have an instant and proven presence in the paint who also has a smooth outside shot. Plus, Davis has championship pedigree, as he won the NBA title in the infamous bubble with James in 2020 as part of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis is a highly versatile two-way player who combines the size, strength, and interior dominance of a traditional big man with the agility, solid ball-handling, and shooting touch of a guard.

He excels as a primary offensive option around the basket while anchoring the defense as an elite, positionless defender. However, if he went to Cleveland, he would have to give way to Donovan Mitchell as that primary scorer.

Offensively, he applies constant pressure at the rim, finishing with authority on lobs, dump-offs, and offensive putbacks. He also boasts a polished post-game, consistently scoring through hook shots, drop steps, and other refined low-post moves. He also has a solid midrange jumper mixed with polished three-point accuracy.

Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game for the Dallas Mavericks last season before heading to the capital. Over the course of his career, he holds averages of 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Why doesn’t it work

Getting rid of a 25-year-old Evan Mobley, who averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for the Cavs in 66 games last season, for a 33-year-old Davis, who has been plagued with injuries throughout his career, is seen as a wild move.

Having joined the Wizards in February, Davis has still yet to make his competitive debut due to a hand injury. He only managed 20 games for the Mavericks last season before the move to Washington.

Mobley still has room to grow and excel in his role, whereas the risk with Davis is large given his extensive history with injuries. Yes, his resume is impressive; a 10-time All-Star, All-NBA Team selections and a winner with USA Basketball, but the Cavs look better suited to stick with Mobley.

Yes, Mobley moving to the Wizards to be a leader of their rebuild is enticing, but he also has that in Cleveland. Regardless of whether James arrives or not.