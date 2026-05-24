Quiet Adjustments the Cleveland Cavaliers Made in Game 3

Saturday night felt like a must-win game for the Cavaliers as they returned home down 0-2, just like they did in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the Detroit series, Cleveland was able to down the Pistons 116-109, but in the Knicks matchup, results varied.

New York came out scorching hot, nearing 40 points in the first quarter, and had a lead of double digits going into the second quarter. New York took a six-point lead into halftime, but built on that lead, as they led by nine going into the fourth. Cleveland tried to get back into it, but again came up short, losing 121-108.

Here are some adjustments Cleveland made to try to get a game at home.

Jaylon Tyson Early Run

Tyson had not played a big part in the Cavs’ playoff run so far, as rotations slim down in the postseason and Max Strus returned to the court. But Tyson got run early in this game, and had an emphatic and-one to lift the Cleveland crowd.

As the game progressed, though, Kenny Atkinson did not look Tyson’s way much. Tyson only logged nine minutes in Game 3, and apart from Dennis Schroder, he was the only Cavalier with a positive plus-minus.

Tyson’s attitude is that of a player you want to see in the playoffs; he wants to play aggressively, scrappily, and violently. He could play a role like Josh Hart does for New York, doing the dirty work and not worrying about his own stats.

Evan Mobley Clear-Outs

A staggering stat many people pointed out was that Mobley had 10 points and shot 5-8 from the field in the first half of Game 2, but then did not shoot a single shot in the second half.

Cleveland changed that Saturday as Mobley scored 17 points in the second half. Mobley was able to maneuver around Karl-Anthony Towns around the paint and continue to make tough shots. It was clear that Atkinson did not want to see a repeat of Game 2 for Mobley and allowed him some free rein.

With Harden and Mitchell unable to knock down shots or even get free in that manner, in the fourth quarter, the Cavs turned to Mobley. It was a refreshing sign to see Mobley produce as the first option; the downside was that the Cavs could not get a stop on the defensive end for the buckets to really have meaning.