Riley Minix Makes Every Minute Count After Whirlwind Return to Cavaliers

Riley Minix went from being waived to being needed in the span of 24 hours.

Given another opportunity with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he wasted little time contributing.

Minix scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in Cleveland’s 109-97 loss to the New York Knicks, providing a productive stretch off the bench for a team working through a growing list of injuries.

His return followed Tristan Enaruna’s late-game injury against Philadelphia, another setback for a roster already dealing with absences involving Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson, Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Sam Merrill.

For Minix, the sudden change created an opening. Against New York, he showed how he could help fill it.

Minix scored all eight of his points during the opening five minutes of the second quarter. He connected on a 3-pointer off an Evan Mobley assist just 19 seconds into the period, extending Cleveland’s lead to 30-26.

He later finished a reverse layup on another feed from Mobley before knocking down a 25-foot 3-pointer off a Thomas Bryant assist. That basket gave the Cavaliers a 39-34 lead with 7:13 remaining in the half.

Riley Minix made the most of his opportunities. pic.twitter.com/duIvKrXkj7 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 8, 2026

The sequence offered a useful example of what Minix can provide without needing the offense built around him. He converted perimeter opportunities, finished near the basket and worked alongside Cleveland’s big men.

He finished 3-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, in little over 10 minutes of action. He finished with a team-high +8 on the night.

For a team leaning heavily on Donovan Mitchell’s scoring, those contributions mattered. Mitchell finished with 37 points, while Cleveland struggled to generate enough consistent offense around him. Minix supplied an efficient supporting performance during his limited opportunities.

His previous production — averages of 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals for the Cleveland Charge — offered evidence of a broader skill set. Translating that production into a smaller NBA role, however, requires making an impact with fewer shots and less time on the ball.

Against the Knicks, Minix did that.

His contribution also extended beyond his second-quarter scoring. Early in the fourth, he collected an offensive rebound after a missed Mitchell 3-pointer, creating another possession. He added a defensive rebound moments later as Cleveland attempted to work back from an 18-point deficit entering the period.

One productive appearance does not establish a permanent rotation role. Minix still has to show he can contribute consistently as opponents adjust and Cleveland’s available personnel changes.

But injuries have made dependable depth more valuable, and Minix gave the Cavaliers something tangible to consider: efficient shooting, activity on the glass and an ability to contribute without demanding touches.

Minix's energy was even felt on the defensive side of the ball, limiting his matchups to 1/5 from the field and registering 2 deflections.

After a day in which his place on the roster changed twice, Minix responded by making his next opportunity count.