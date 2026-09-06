The Best Weekends for Out of Town Fans To Come to Rocket Arena in 2026-2027

If you’re an out of town fan looking to plan your trip to Cleveland this year, this is the right place to be. With 41 home games on the slate, there will be plenty of opportunities to take a trip to Rocket Arena to see the team in person.

The Cavs have a number of special evenings throughout the campaign, while the homestands provide the best chances to find continuity and get multiple games out of the journey.

Keep reading for the best times to make the trek out to the 216. James Harden. Donovan Mitchell. Evan Mobley. Gotta make it in person.

The Multi-Game Weekend

Looking to come out for a multi-game appearance? The perfect weekend happens to be just a few short weeks into the season. On Friday November 6, LeBron James and the 76ers will be coming to town. An odd sentence to type, but a new era in Philadelphia has the City of Brotherly Love buzzing with title dreams.

As if that isn’t exciting enough to come see, the Knicks arrive the very next night, Saturday November 7. A very difficult back-to-back set that will provide two nights of must-see TV. The team that ended the title dreams a year ago in absolutely dominating fashion, they kept almost their entire core intact.

Traveling to Cleveland for a weekend with multiple games on the slate is always most ideal. And spending two nights in a row at Rocket Arena watching the superstars duke it out? Seeing Donovan Mitchell throw lobs to Jarrett Allen? James Harden diming to Evan Mobley? Sam Merrill burying six threes against old pal Dean Wade?

This early-in-the-year trip will satisfy all the key parameters.

MLK Day

Looking to spend a long weekend in Cleveland, but only catch one game? Well, the Cavs play the Pistons on MLK day this year, with a noon start-time. Plenty of time to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which just turned 35. Check out a show in Playhouse Square. Go have a cannoli in Little Italy.

Drive to Canton for the Pro Football HOF. And the ideal way to close it out is a noon-Cavs game on Monday, January 18. Writing from experience, the MLK afternoon game is a fantastic experience at Rocket Arena. The team goes all out for it, really enhancing the day and making it special. Plus, a battle with the rival Pistons will be can’t miss.

After beating in seven games last year, Cleveland will be hungry to continue to show them what’s really up.

A Few Other Times

Looking at some other possible two-game weekends, the unconventional Thursday + Saturday games are in the docket. A double-dip with Portland and Atlanta provides plenty of excitement. March 4th + 6th.

Looking for a place to spend Valentine’s Day Weekend before the Super Bowl? The Cavs will host the Suns at 1:00 PM ET on Feb 14. For the first time in years they have had a pre-SB Sunday contest. Former team assistant coach Jordan Ott will make his lone appearance back in Cleveland.

41 opportunities to see the Cavs play. These are just a few. Rocket Arena is always the place to be.